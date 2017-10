×

Longtime legislatorSpencer Coggs is an effective voice in Madisonfor Milwaukee’scentral-city residents. He’s currently working on ways to make Milwaukee safer by cracking down on “strawpurchases” of guns for felons, a seemingly intractable problem around here, aswell as promoting economic opportunities in the heart of the city.

Runners-up:Rep. Bill Kramer and Sen. Jeff Plale (tied)