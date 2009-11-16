Milwaukee's Best Veterinary Clinic

×

Visit any local dogpark and you’ll hear names like Samantha, Jesse and Harry being called, notFido or Rover. More and more we are giving our beloved companions namestypically given to humans because we consider them members of the family. Dr.David Rosene, owner of the Shorewood Animal Hospital,treats all the pets he cares for with this philosophy in mind. He and hiscompassionate staff provide medical and dental careincluding office exams,vaccinations, radiology, surgery, prescriptions, nutrition, microchipping andlaboratory servicesin a clean, comfortable environment.

Shorewood Animal Hospital

2500 E. Capitol Drive

414-962-6662

Runners-up: Small AnimalHospital, St. Paul Veterinary Clinic