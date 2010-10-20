Beyond serving us some of the world’s best coffee beans and tea leaves, as well as some of the tastiest locally sourced food in the city, the owners of Alterra have given Milwaukee and surrounding suburbs a comfortable haven, a place where customers can hatch ideas, write novels, create art, share conversation and get some work done. The caféslocated in Riverwest (which houses the company’s main roasting and baking facility), the Fifth Ward, Wauwatosa, Grafton, near the Lakefront, on the East Side, at Bayshore Town Center and Mitchell International Airport, as well as the kiosks at Mayfair Mall and the U.S. Bank Buildingtake advantage of renewable energy and recycled building materials. Whether newly built or occupying a repurposed building, each café has its own unique character while still sharing the same laid-back Alterra vibe.

Alterra Coffee Roasters

Multiple Locations

alterracoffee.com