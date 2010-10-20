Casablanca struck gold with its wonderful weekday vegetarian buffets at lunchtime, an array augmented by chicken and lamb on Sundays (you can also ask for meat during the week if you’re really hungry for it). For anyone unfamiliar with the flavorful but seldom too spicy cuisine of the Near East, Casablanca’s buffet is an excellent course of study. And those who know the food marvel over the freshness of the baba ganoush, hummus, rice dishes, salads, falafel and desserts. Hookahs are available and a tiny thimble of Arab coffee contains enough caffeine to last the afternoon.

Casablanca

728 E. Brady St.

414-271-6000

www.casablancaonbrady.net