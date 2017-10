Like the country it's named for, Indian Groceries is a sensory overload, starting with the scent of spices filling the air. The aisles are crowded and stacked high with curry powder and dried chili, bottled chutney, coffee, tea and bulky bags of basmati rice. A frozen-food section pushes against the produce aisle. You can buy or rent Bollywood DVDs and purchase Indian music CDs. Packed snack items are available as carry-outs.

Indian Groceries and Spices%u2028

10633 W. North Ave.

414-771-3535