There’s a reason why Soup’s On has built up such a loyal following, even in the summer months when soup would seem to be too hot to handle. The Water Street café (and gallery) serves up four homemade soups a daythere’s always a vegan choice and some kind of chiliand they’re always outstanding. The place has a nice personal touch as well. Owner Mary Krimmer knows her regulars well and even newcomers get a warm welcome. While the soups are the star attraction, don’t overlook the overstuffed sandwiches, salads and desserts.

Soup’s On

221 N. Water St.

414-283-9244

www.soupsonat221.com