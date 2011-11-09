Botanas

816 S. Fifth St.

414-672-3755

www.botanasrestaurant.com

One of many popular Mexican restaurants clustered in the city's Latin Quarter, with its valet parking and endless army of waiters and busboys, Botanas offers some of the best service in the city. In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on chips and guacamole on a sprawling patio, and in the winter, warm up in the restaurant's festive, jungle-themed dining room over a large sizzling combo platter—the portions here are massive. The fresh food is of higher quality than you'll find at most local Mexican restaurants, especially the expert seafood dishes. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

Conejito's

La Fuente