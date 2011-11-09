Cafe Benelux

346 N. Broadway

414-501-2500

www.cafebenelux.com

Café Benelux & Market is an excellent place to relax over a warm café latte in the morning or enjoy evening dinner and drinks with friends. Inspired by the European region that includes Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, the café has an almost rustic feel. Among its offerings are a delicious quiche lorraine, great mussels and imported beers. In good weather, the rooftop patio is a delight. Nestled in the Third Ward, Café Benelux has added new energy to the area. (D.G.)

