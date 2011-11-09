Cafe LuLu

2265 S. Howell Ave.

414-294-5858

www.lulubayview.com

The sandwich selection at this longtime Bay View favorite is eclectic and worldly. From the East, there's a Mediterranean steak pita, an Indian chicken pita and a falafel pita. From the South, there's a chipotle chicken pita, with black bean salsa and a cumin-lime sauce, and a loaded Santa Fe cheddar melt. From France there is a croque monsieur with capicola ham and Swiss on a baguette. You get the picture. Vegetarian options abound, and all sandwiches are under $10 and include a choice of LuLu's signature Asian slaw, thick-cut potato chips or both. Always opt for both. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

Jimmy John's

Koppa's Deli