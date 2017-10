Exclusive Company

Multiple locations

www.exclusivecompany.com

If record stores are an endangered species, you'd never know it by shopping the Exclusive Co. This bustling, independent Wisconsin chain has the most expansive selection in the area, stocking rows of new and used CDs and records—including many hard-to-find ones—at discount prices that often even the Internet can't beat. (E.R.)

