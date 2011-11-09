Greg Koch Band

Masterful guitarist Greg Koch will be the first to admit that he's not a traditional bluesman, but rather a musician who plays rock steeped in blues, jazz and other influences. After storming the local scene with his band the Tone Controls, Koch gained a musical career outside the bar circuit, penning admired guitar instruction manuals for the Hal Leonard music publishers and conducting musical clinics for Fender Guitars. (D.L.)

Runners-up:

Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys

Paul Cebar