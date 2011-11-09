Maxie's Southern Comfort

6732 W. Fairview Ave.

414-292-3969

www.maxies.com/milwaukee

Maxie's has become a gold mine on Milwaukee's West Side, a bustling place on weekends—when reservations are essential. The reason is simple: excellent Louisiana-style cooking in heaping portions served in a pleasantly funky environment. Bowing to Milwaukee tradition, Maxie's offers a nightly fish fry, which gains a Southern accent if you order it with a side of grits. (D.L.)

Runners-up Louisiana/Southern Restaurant:

Crawdaddy's

Big Easy

Runners-up Soul Food:

Speed Queen

Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant