Maxie's Southern Comfort
6732 W. Fairview Ave.
414-292-3969
Maxie's has become a gold mine on Milwaukee's West Side, a bustling place on weekends—when reservations are essential. The reason is simple: excellent Louisiana-style cooking in heaping portions served in a pleasantly funky environment. Bowing to Milwaukee tradition, Maxie's offers a nightly fish fry, which gains a Southern accent if you order it with a side of grits. (D.L.)
Runners-up Louisiana/Southern Restaurant:
Crawdaddy's
Big Easy
Runners-up Soul Food:
Speed Queen
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant