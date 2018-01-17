Best of Milwaukee 2017 Winners: City Confidential

× Categories: • Local Activist

LOCAL ACTIVIST

Sachin Chheda

Analyses have shown that over the past three state-wide elections, the state assembly redistricting plan created by Republicans in 2011 has given the GOP an unfair electoral advantage. A federal lawsuit over the matter was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court in October and could have a far-reaching impact. For his work as director of the Fair Elections Project, one of the groups that spearheaded the case, Sachin Chheda gets the honors as Milwaukee’s activist of the year. (Matthew J. Prigge)

Runners-up: Howard Fuller Joseph Skow Robert Kraig

LOCAL CHARACTER

John McGivern

Few Milwaukeeans have made the leap from local stages to local television quite as seamlessly as John McGivern, the actor/comedian behind some of the city’s most popular one-man shows. For those who’ve never seen him on stage, McGivern may now be best known for his Milwaukee Public Television series “Around the Corner,” a lighthearted but informational tour of Wisconsin towns and neighborhoods. Its sixth season featured episodes on West End, Eagle River, Fish Creek and Beloit, among other destinations. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-up: Art Kumbalek Milverine Roosevelt McCarter

LOCAL ENTREPRENEUR

Michael Crute

Long ago, talk radio wasn’t synonymous with right-wing diatribes. Restoring balance on the airwaves (and via podcasts) motivates Mike Crute’s recent purchase of 1510 AM WRRD as a medium for his talk show, “The Devil’s Advocates,” with co-host Dominic Salvia. Why the name “Devil’s Advocates”? “We envisioned a show with passionate political debate among ideologically different hosts and guests. We launched in Madison in the midst of the Scott Walker recall in early spring 2012,” Crute says. “Dominic and I have a similar sense of humor, a 25-year history as former college roommates, and the shared philosophy that the arguments are never personal, only politics.” (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Joseph Skow Lizzi Weasler Steph Davies

MILWAUKEE ALDERPERSON

Nik Kovac

Back before he entered local politics, just after coming home to Milwaukee, Nik Kovac worked briefly as a freelance writer for the Shepherd Express. I remember meeting him for coffee, reading his resume and thinking, with his impressive qualifications, he has a future beyond covering events. He might make some happen. Kovac has proven to be a thoughtful representative for the city’s 3rd aldermanic district, which encompasses Milwaukee’s historic East Side, keeping his constituents in mind along with the larger issues facing the city as a whole. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Bob Bauman Bob Donovan Michael Murphy

MILWAUKEE COUNTY SUPERVISOR

Marina Dimitrijevic

Marina Dimitrijevic has been unafraid to challenge the powers that be in Milwaukee County government. Representing the 4th district, centered on Bay View, since 2004, Dimitrijevic has balanced neighborhood issues with concerns affecting everyone. As director of the Wisconsin Working Families Party, she has promoted progressive candidates such as Chris Larson and Khalif Rainey, campaigned to raise the minimum wage and called out the harmful impact of big money interests promoting schemes that harm the 99%. What’s not to like? (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Steve F Taylor Marcelia Nicholson Sheldon Wasserman

MILWAUKEEAN OF THE YEAR/MOST BELOVED POLITICIAN

Tom Barrett

After being upset by the late Gene Wilder in 2016, Mayor Tom Barrett reclaims honors of Milwaukeean of the year and takes another prize for the city’s top pol. It was a typically low-key year for Barrett, but the fruits of his labor as mayor (the new basketball arena, the streetcar, the Lakefront Gateway and the finally-underway Couture project just to name a few) are drawing plenty of attention and will usher in a new era for the Downtown area. (Matthew J. Prigge)

Runners-up Milwaukeean of the Year: Beth Weirick Joseph Skow Lizzi Weasler Runners-up Most Beloved Politician: Gwen Moore JoCasta Zamarripa Jonathan Brostoff

BEST ORGANIZATION SUPPORTING VETERANS

Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative 6317 W. Greenfield Ave. 414-257-4111 mkehomelessvets.org

Veteran homelessness decreased by 17% between 2015 and 2016 according to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ 2017 “State of Veteran Homelessness” report. This decline is in no small part due to organizations like Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI). The organization was founded by veterans in 2008, remains run by those who have served in the military and has helped more than 3,000 southeastern Wisconsin veterans and their families since avoid and escape homelessness. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-up: Dryhootch Wisconsin Veterans Chamber Of Commerce Wounded Warriors

MOST DESPISED POLITICIAN

Donald Trump

Here is where his pipe dream of a truly humongous, so humongous, landslide victory resides in reality, no lie. In the least-surprising result in the ballyhooed history of the Shepherd readers’ poll, crooked/creepy/deplorable Donald J. Trump has undisputedly been elected Most Despised Politician. There was some competition—all whose party affiliation began with the letter R, wouldn’t you know. But Trumpelthinskin had this one locked up early, and if investigative justice prevails, he shall be as well. (Art Kumbalek)

Runners-up: Bob Donovan David Clarke Scott Walker

MOST TRUSTED PUBLIC OFFICIAL

Tammy Baldwin

Since she defeated former governor Tommy Thompson to become the first openly gay U.S. senator in American history in 2012, Baldwin has established herself as a voice of integrity and reason in the Senate, advocating for healthcare, civil rights, net neutrality and veterans benefits while forcefully challenging Donald Trump’s economic agenda. Don’t let Baldwin’s cordial demeanor fool you: She’s a fighter! (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-up: Nik Kovac Russ Feingold Tom Barrett

PHILANTHROPIST

Herb Kohl

While it is more likely to know Herb Kohl from his 24-year career in the U.S. Senate or his former ownership of the Milwaukee Bucks, his Herb Kohl Educational Foundation has been giving out grants, some years totaling $400,000, since 1990. The philanthropist provided major funding for the Kohl Center, UW-Madison’s athletic center. Kohl’s dedication to higher education shows that his public service did not end on his last day as an elected official. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-up: Bader Philanthropies Max Samson Michael Cudahy

PLACE TO PICK UP THE SHEPHERD EXPRESS

Colectivo Coffee Multiple Locations colectivocoffee.com

Though united by name and quality coffee, each Colectivo has its own character. The Lakefront location bustles with activity and folks in sweaty spandex. In Shorewood, the clientele is suburban and the cell reception is spotty. I make a habit of mornings at the Riverwest location, where the clamor of roasting activities creates a sonic blanket conducive to thinking and writing. Whatever your needs—provided they include caffeination and a place to sit a spell—Colectivo has you covered. (Tyler Friedman)

Runners-up: Beans & Barley Pick ’n Save Woodman’s Food Market

RISING STAR IN POLITICS/STATE LEGISLATOR

Chris Larson

In just a few years he’s grown from Milwaukee Country supervisor to Democratic leader in the state senate. One can only hope that Chris Larson, a progressive legislator with integrity and compassion, a forthright man who says what he believes regardless of political cost, who engages in real ways with all aspects of the communities he serves and works with diligence and courage on behalf of even the least of his constituents, will continue to rise in Wisconsin politics. (John Schneider)

Runners-up Rising Star in Politics: Jonathan Brostoff Justin Moralez Nik Kovac Runners-up State Legislator: Christine Sinicki JoCasta Zamarripa Jonathan Brostoff

