Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: LGBTQ

by

Drag Show


Winner:
Hamburger Mary’s (also won Most LGBTQ-Friendly Business)

Runners-Up:
D.I.X. Milwaukee
LaCage NiteClub
This Is It!

LGBTQ Advocate


Winner:
Brad Schlaikowski

Runners-Up:
Alex Corona
Michael Damian
Ricardo Wynn

LGBTQ-Friendly Business


Winner:
Hamburger Mary’s (also won Best Drag Show)

Runners-Up:
Beard MKE
KIT Co.
This is it!
The Waxwing

