Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: Services Rendered

Photo Credit: Jessica Kaminski/The Refinery Photo Studio
Accountant/Tax Adviser
WINNER: Simply Balanced Accounting RUNNERS-UP: Hawkins Ash CPAs JCW Tax & Accounting, LLC Nelson Tax Accounting Ltd
Animal Welfare Organization
WINNER: Wisconsin Humane Society RUNNERS-UP: Humane Animal Welfare Society Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Rescue Gang
Bank
WINNER: Associated Bank RUNNERS-UP: Chase Bank PNC Bank US Bank
Bed and Breakfast
WINNER: Washington House Inn RUNNERS-UP: Muse Gallery Guesthouse Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast Westphal Mansion Inn Bed & Breakfast
Body Piercing Studio
WINNER: Pewaukee Tattoo Parlour RUNNERS-UP: Avant-Garde Golden Crystal Body Piercing Waukesha Tattoo Company
Boutique Hotel
Photo credit: Flickr CC, Jessica Fiess-Hill
WINNER: The Iron Horse Hotel RUNNERS-UP: Ambassador Hotel County Clare Irish Inn & Pub Kinn Guesthouse
Caterer
WINNER: Saz's Catering RUNNERS-UP: Bunzel's Meat Market Over the Moon Bartending Tall Guy and a Grill Catering
College/University
WINNER: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee RUNNERS-UP: Alverno College Marquette University Milwaukee School of Engineering Mount Mary University
Credit Union
WINNER: Landmark Credit Union RUNNERS-UP: Educators Credit Union Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union
Doggy Day Care/Boarding
WINNER: Central Bark Doggy Day Care RUNNERS-UP: Bay View Bark Dogtopia of Pewaukee Spa Paw & Tail
Financial Institution for Getting a Business Loan
WINNER: Educators Credit Union RUNNERS-UP: Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union WWBIC
Financial Institution for Getting a Home Mortgage
WINNER: Educators Credit Union RUNNERS-UP: Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation
Financial Institution for Opening a Checking Account
WINNER: Educators Credit Union RUNNERS-UP: Associated Bank Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union
Financial Planner/Stockbroker
WINNER: Summit Credit Union RUNNERS-UP: Annex Wealth Management Mike Savelkoul, Edward Jones Smith Insurance & Financial Services
Green Business
WINNER: Beerline Cafe RUNNERS-UP: Compost Crusader Crossroads Collective Lost Whale
Hair Removal
WINNER: High Brow Boutique RUNNERS-UP: European Wax Center KB Beauty Studio Milan Laser Hair Removal
Hair Salon—Men’s
WINNER: Groom for Men RUNNERS-UP: Beard MKE Razor Sharp Barber Shop Stag Barbershop
Hair Salon—Women’s
WINNER: District 108 Salon & Spa RUNNERS-UP: Amity Loft The Establishment Salon Mirabella Hair Design Neroli Salon & Spa
Hotel Rooms
WINNER: The Iron Horse Hotel RUNNERS-UP: Ambassador Hotel The Pfister Hotel Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel
Insurance Agency
WINNER: BWO Insurance RUNNERS-UP: Benefit Awareness Drive Home Insurance Zingen & Braun Insurance
Lawyer—Bankruptcy
WINNER: Debt Advisors Law Offices Milwaukee RUNNERS-UP: Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check, S.C. Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, Inc. Peter Francis Geraci Law L.L.C.
Lawyer—Business
Photo Credit: Jessica Kaminski/The Refinery Photo Studio
WINNER: Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP RUNNERS-UP: Fox O'Neill & Shannon Jan Pierce, S.C. Riverwest Law Firm
Lawyer—Criminal Defense
WINNER: Jones Law Firm LLC RUNNERS-UP: Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C. Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP Jacob Manian Mastantuono & Coffee SC
Lawyer—Divorce
WINNER: Karen Goldman Zimmermann RUNNERS-UP: Fox O'Neill & Shannon Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP Karp & Iancu, S.C.
Lawyer—Estate Planning
WINNER: Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP. RUNNERS-UP: Fox O'Neill & Shannon King Legal Group, S.C. Petrie + Pettit, S.C.
Lawyer—Personal Injury
WINNER: Hupy and Abraham, S.C. RUNNERS-UP: Action Law Offices Cannon & Dunphy, S.C. Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP Gruber Law Offices, LLC
Nail Salon
WINNER: Nail Bar Milwaukee RUNNERS-UP: Ellie Nail & Spa Ly Ly Nails & Spa Originails Salon and Spa
Pet Grooming/Services
WINNER: Embark Pet Spa RUNNERS-UP: Community Bark Dog Wash & Groom Dog Paddle SideKick Dog Training
Place for Family Fun
Milwaukee County Zoo RUNNERS-UP: Bounce Milwaukee Little Sprouts Play Café Sky Zone Trampoline Park
Ride Service
WINNER: Uber RUNNERS-UP: Glass Slipper Lyft Milwaukee County Transit System
Spa
WINNER: WELL Spa + Salon at the Pfister Hotel RUNNERS-UP: AESTHETICS 360° Face & Body Center High Brow Boutique KB Beauty Studio Originails Salon and Spa
Tattoo Parlor
WINNER: Walker's Point Tattoo Co. RUNNERS-UP: Brew City Tattoo Pewaukee Tattoo Parlour Solid State Tattoo
Veterinarian
WINNER: Spirit of 76 Veterinary Clinic RUNNERS-UP: Bayshore Veterinary Clinic Milwaukee Vet Clinic Shorewood Animal Hospital
Wedding Photographer
WINNER: Ellis Photo and Video LLC RUNNERS-UP: Amaya Marie Photography Lindsay Stayton Photography The Paper Elephant
Wedding Venue
The Ivy House RUNNERS-UP: Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery The Cooperage Milwaukee The Pfister Hotel Story Hill FireHouse
