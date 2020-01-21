Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: Services Rendered

by

Accountant/Tax Adviser


WINNER:
Simply Balanced Accounting

RUNNERS-UP:
Hawkins Ash CPAs
JCW Tax & Accounting, LLC
Nelson Tax Accounting Ltd

Animal Welfare Organization


WINNER:
Wisconsin Humane Society

RUNNERS-UP:
Humane Animal Welfare Society
Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
Rescue Gang

Bank


WINNER:
Associated Bank

RUNNERS-UP:
Chase Bank
PNC Bank
US Bank

Bed and Breakfast


WINNER:
Washington House Inn

RUNNERS-UP:
Muse Gallery Guesthouse
Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast
Westphal Mansion Inn Bed & Breakfast

Body Piercing Studio


WINNER:
Pewaukee Tattoo Parlour

RUNNERS-UP:
Avant-Garde
Golden Crystal Body Piercing
Waukesha Tattoo Company

Boutique Hotel


WINNER:
The Iron Horse Hotel

RUNNERS-UP:
Ambassador Hotel
County Clare Irish Inn & Pub
Kinn Guesthouse

Caterer


WINNER:
Saz's Catering

RUNNERS-UP:
Bunzel's Meat Market
Over the Moon Bartending
Tall Guy and a Grill Catering

College/University


WINNER:
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

RUNNERS-UP:
Alverno College
Marquette University
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Mount Mary University

Credit Union


WINNER:
Landmark Credit Union

RUNNERS-UP:
Educators Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union

Doggy Day Care/Boarding


WINNER:
Central Bark Doggy Day Care

RUNNERS-UP:
Bay View Bark
Dogtopia of Pewaukee
Spa Paw & Tail

Financial Institution for Getting a Business Loan


WINNER:
Educators Credit Union

RUNNERS-UP:
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union
WWBIC

Financial Institution for Getting a Home Mortgage


WINNER:
Educators Credit Union

RUNNERS-UP:
Landmark Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation

Financial Institution for Opening a Checking Account


WINNER:
Educators Credit Union

RUNNERS-UP:
Associated Bank
Landmark Credit Union
Summit Credit Union

Financial Planner/Stockbroker


WINNER:
Summit Credit Union

RUNNERS-UP:
Annex Wealth Management
Mike Savelkoul, Edward Jones
Smith Insurance & Financial Services

Green Business


WINNER:
Beerline Cafe

RUNNERS-UP:
Compost Crusader
Crossroads Collective
Lost Whale

Hair Removal


WINNER:
High Brow Boutique

RUNNERS-UP:
European Wax Center
KB Beauty Studio
Milan Laser Hair Removal

Hair Salon—Men’s


WINNER:
Groom for Men

RUNNERS-UP:
Beard MKE
Razor Sharp Barber Shop
Stag Barbershop

Hair Salon—Women’s


WINNER:
District 108 Salon & Spa

RUNNERS-UP:
Amity Loft
The Establishment Salon
Mirabella Hair Design
Neroli Salon & Spa

Hotel Rooms


WINNER:
The Iron Horse Hotel

RUNNERS-UP:
Ambassador Hotel
The Pfister Hotel
Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel

Insurance Agency


WINNER:
BWO Insurance

RUNNERS-UP:
Benefit Awareness
Drive Home Insurance
Zingen & Braun Insurance

Lawyer—Bankruptcy


WINNER:
Debt Advisors Law Offices Milwaukee

RUNNERS-UP:
Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check, S.C.
Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, Inc.
Peter Francis Geraci Law L.L.C.

Lawyer—Business


WINNER:
Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP

RUNNERS-UP:
Fox O'Neill & Shannon
Jan Pierce, S.C.
Riverwest Law Firm

Lawyer—Criminal Defense


WINNER:
Jones Law Firm LLC

RUNNERS-UP:
Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C.
Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP
Jacob Manian
Mastantuono & Coffee SC

Lawyer—Divorce


WINNER:
Karen Goldman Zimmermann

RUNNERS-UP:
Fox O'Neill & Shannon
Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP
Karp & Iancu, S.C.

Lawyer—Estate Planning


WINNER:
Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP.

RUNNERS-UP:
Fox O'Neill & Shannon
King Legal Group, S.C.
Petrie + Pettit, S.C.

Lawyer—Personal Injury


WINNER:
Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

RUNNERS-UP:
Action Law Offices
Cannon & Dunphy, S.C.
Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP
Gruber Law Offices, LLC

Nail Salon


WINNER:
Nail Bar Milwaukee

RUNNERS-UP:
Ellie Nail & Spa
Ly Ly Nails & Spa
Originails Salon and Spa

Pet Grooming/Services


WINNER:
Embark Pet Spa

RUNNERS-UP:
Community Bark Dog Wash & Groom
Dog Paddle
SideKick Dog Training

Place for Family Fun



Milwaukee County Zoo

RUNNERS-UP:
Bounce Milwaukee
Little Sprouts Play Café
Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Ride Service


WINNER:
Uber

RUNNERS-UP:
Glass Slipper
Lyft
Milwaukee County Transit System

Spa


WINNER:
WELL Spa + Salon at the Pfister Hotel

RUNNERS-UP:
AESTHETICS 360° Face & Body Center
High Brow Boutique
KB Beauty Studio
Originails Salon and Spa

Tattoo Parlor


WINNER:
Walker's Point Tattoo Co.

RUNNERS-UP:
Brew City Tattoo
Pewaukee Tattoo Parlour
Solid State Tattoo

Veterinarian


WINNER:
Spirit of 76 Veterinary Clinic

RUNNERS-UP:
Bayshore Veterinary Clinic
Milwaukee Vet Clinic
Shorewood Animal Hospital

Wedding Photographer


WINNER:
Ellis Photo and Video LLC

RUNNERS-UP:
Amaya Marie Photography
Lindsay Stayton Photography
The Paper Elephant

Wedding Venue



The Ivy House

RUNNERS-UP:
Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery
The Cooperage Milwaukee
The Pfister Hotel
Story Hill FireHouse

<< Back to all Best of Milwaukee 2019 Categories