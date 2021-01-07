Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Services Rendered

by

Accountant / Tax Adviser


Nelson Tax Accounting Ltd


Runners-up:
Acc-U-Rite Tax & Financial Services
CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)
Hawkins Ash CPAs

Animal Welfare Organization


Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee Campus


Runners-up:
Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS of Waukesha County
JR'S Pups N Stuff
Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Auto Body Shop


Autofacelift


Runners-up:
Gut'em Good Interiors
Kwik Finish Colors Autobody
Mander Collision & Glass

Auto Detailer


Autofacelift


Runners-up:
Creative Detailing
Sir Waxer
Waukesha Wolf Detailing

Auto Service & Repair


Brett's Auto Repair


Runners-up:
Manyo Motors
Pope Auto Worx
Riverside Automotive Service

Bank


Associated Bank


Runners-up:
BMO Harris Bank
Chase Bank
North Shore Bank

Bed And Breakfast


County Clare Irish Inn & Pub


Runners-up:
The Muse Gallery Guesthouse
The Stagecoach Inn Bed and Breakfast
Washington House

Body Piercing Studio


Atomic Tattoos LLC


Runners-up:
Avant-Garde
Golden Crystal Body Piercing
Pewaukee Tattoo Parlour

Boutique Hotel


Kimpton Journeyman Hotel


Runners-up:
Dubbel Dutch Hotel
The Iron Horse Hotel
Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

Caterer


Bunzel's Meat Market


Runners-up:
Double B's BBQ Restaurant & Timbers MKE Style BBQ Food Truck
Over the Moon Bartending
Tall Guy and a Grill Catering

College / University


University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee


Runners-up:
Carroll University
Concordia University
Marquette University
Milwaukee Area Technical College

Credit Union


Educators Credit Union


Runners-up:
Landmark Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union

Doggy Day Care / Boarding


Bay View Bark


Runners-up:
Central Bark (Wauwatosa)
Playtime Doggy Daycare II
Spa Paw & Tail

Financial Institution For Getting A Business Loan


Educators Credit Union


Runners-up:
Guardian Credit Union
Spring Bank
Summit Credit Union

Financial Institution For Getting A Home Mortgage


Educators Credit Union


Runners-up:
Landmark Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation

Financial Institution For Opening A Checking Account


Educators Credit Union


Runners-up:
Bank First
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union

Financial Institution Providing Best Customer Service


Educators Credit Union


Runners-up:
Bank First
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union

Financial Planner / Stockbroker


Educators Credit Union


Runners-up:
Financial Solutions
Northwestern Mutual
Summit Credit Union

Green Business


The Glass Pantry

Runners-up:
Fresh Coast Guardians
Green Up Solutions
Recycle Technologies Inc

Hair Removal


High Brow Boutique


Runners-up:
Arch Apothecary
District 108 Salon & Spa
Originails Salon and Spa

Hair Salon - Men's


Beard MKE


Runners-up:
District 108 Salon & Spa
Groom for Men
Stag Barbershop

Hair Salon - Women's


District 108 Salon & Spa


Runners-up:
The Establishment Salon
Marie & Ebe Salon
Well Spa + Salon

Hotel Rooms


The Pfister Hotel


Runners-up:
The Iron Horse Hotel
Kimpton Journeyman Hotel
Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

Law Firm - Bankruptcy


Debt Advisors Law Offices Milwaukee


Runners-up:
Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check S. C.
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
Miller & Miller Law, LLC

Law Firm - Business


Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP


Runners-up:
Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C.
Glaser Business Law
Littler Mendelson P.C.

Law Firm - Criminal Defense


Jones Law Firm LLC


Runners-up:
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
Jacob Manian
John Schiro

Law Firm - Divorce


Karp & Iancu, S.C.


Runners-up:
Debra Riedel Law Offices
Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C.
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP

Law Firm - Estate Planning


Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP


Runners-up:
Angermeier & Rogers, LLP
Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C.
Wessels & Liebau

Law Firm - Family Law


Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP

Runners-up:
Debra Riedel Law Offices
Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C.
MacGillis Wiemer, LLC

Law Firm - Full Service


Groth Law Firm, S.C.

Runners-up:
Fox O'Neill & Shannon
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
Halling & Cayo

Law Firm - Personal Injury


Groth Law Firm, S.C.

Runners-up:
Cannon & Dunphy S.C.
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Pet Grooming / Services


Embark Pet Spa

Runners-up:
Fancy Pants Pet Salon
The Feed Bag Pet Supply
SideKick Dog Training

Photographer


Eric Ellis

Runners-up:
Amaya Marie Photography
Glenda Mitchell of GM.CREATIVE
Jamie Robarge Photography

Nail Salon


Nail Bar Milwaukee

Runners-up:
Lovely Salon and Spa
Originails Salon and Spa
Well Spa + Salon

Ride Service


Milwaukee County Transit System

Runners-up:
Go Riteway Transportation Group
Reds Party Bus LLC
Uber

Tattoo Parlor


Walker's Point Tattoo Co.

Runners-up:
Cornerstone Tattoo
Ghost Light Tattoo Parlor
Rockstar Tattoo & Co.

Veterinarian 


Community Veterinary Clinic

Runners-up:
Bayshore Veterinary Clinic
Greenfield Veterinary Clinic
Spirit Of 76 Veterinary Clinic

Wedding Venue


The Ivy House

Runners-up:
The Gage
The Pfister Hotel
Story Hill FireHouse