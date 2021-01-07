Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Services Rendered

×
Accountant / Tax Adviser
Nelson Tax Accounting Ltd Runners-up: Acc-U-Rite Tax & Financial Services CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) Hawkins Ash CPAs
Animal Welfare Organization
Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee Campus Runners-up: Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS of Waukesha County JR'S Pups N Stuff Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
Auto Body Shop
Autofacelift Runners-up: Gut'em Good Interiors Kwik Finish Colors Autobody Mander Collision & Glass
Auto Detailer
Autofacelift Runners-up: Creative Detailing Sir Waxer Waukesha Wolf Detailing
Auto Service & Repair
Brett's Auto Repair Runners-up: Manyo Motors Pope Auto Worx Riverside Automotive Service
Bank
Associated Bank Runners-up: BMO Harris Bank Chase Bank North Shore Bank
Bed And Breakfast
County Clare Irish Inn & Pub Runners-up: The Muse Gallery Guesthouse The Stagecoach Inn Bed and Breakfast Washington House
Body Piercing Studio
Atomic Tattoos LLC Runners-up: Avant-Garde Golden Crystal Body Piercing Pewaukee Tattoo Parlour
Boutique Hotel
Kimpton Journeyman Hotel Runners-up: Dubbel Dutch Hotel The Iron Horse Hotel Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
Caterer
Bunzel's Meat Market Runners-up: Double B's BBQ Restaurant & Timbers MKE Style BBQ Food Truck Over the Moon Bartending Tall Guy and a Grill Catering
College / University
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Runners-up: Carroll University Concordia University Marquette University Milwaukee Area Technical College
Credit Union
Educators Credit Union Runners-up: Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union
Doggy Day Care / Boarding
Bay View Bark Runners-up: Central Bark (Wauwatosa) Playtime Doggy Daycare II Spa Paw & Tail
Financial Institution For Getting A Business Loan
Educators Credit Union Runners-up: Guardian Credit Union Spring Bank Summit Credit Union
Financial Institution For Getting A Home Mortgage
Educators Credit Union Runners-up: Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation
Financial Institution For Opening A Checking Account
Educators Credit Union Runners-up: Bank First Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union
Financial Institution Providing Best Customer Service
Educators Credit Union Runners-up: Bank First Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union
Financial Planner / Stockbroker
Educators Credit Union Runners-up: Financial Solutions Northwestern Mutual Summit Credit Union
Green Business
The Glass Pantry Runners-up: Fresh Coast Guardians Green Up Solutions Recycle Technologies Inc
Hair Removal
High Brow Boutique Runners-up: Arch Apothecary District 108 Salon & Spa Originails Salon and Spa
Hair Salon - Men's
Beard MKE Runners-up: District 108 Salon & Spa Groom for Men Stag Barbershop
Hair Salon - Women's
District 108 Salon & Spa Runners-up: The Establishment Salon Marie & Ebe Salon Well Spa + Salon
Hotel Rooms
The Pfister Hotel Runners-up: The Iron Horse Hotel Kimpton Journeyman Hotel Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
Law Firm - Bankruptcy
Debt Advisors Law Offices Milwaukee Runners-up: Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check S. C. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Miller & Miller Law, LLC
Law Firm - Business
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Runners-up: Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C. Glaser Business Law Littler Mendelson P.C.
Law Firm - Criminal Defense
Jones Law Firm LLC Runners-up: Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Jacob Manian John Schiro
Law Firm - Divorce
Karp & Iancu, S.C. Runners-up: Debra Riedel Law Offices Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
Law Firm - Estate Planning
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Runners-up: Angermeier & Rogers, LLP Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C. Wessels & Liebau
Law Firm - Family Law
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Runners-up: Debra Riedel Law Offices Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C. MacGillis Wiemer, LLC
Law Firm - Full Service
Groth Law Firm, S.C. Runners-up: Fox O'Neill & Shannon Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Halling & Cayo
Law Firm - Personal Injury
Groth Law Firm, S.C. Runners-up: Cannon & Dunphy S.C. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Hupy and Abraham, S.C.
Pet Grooming / Services
Embark Pet Spa Runners-up: Fancy Pants Pet Salon The Feed Bag Pet Supply SideKick Dog Training
Photographer
Eric Ellis Runners-up: Amaya Marie Photography Eric Ellis Glenda Mitchell of GM.CREATIVE Jamie Robarge Photography
Nail Salon
Nail Bar Milwaukee Runners-up: Lovely Salon and Spa Originails Salon and Spa Well Spa + Salon
Ride Service
Milwaukee County Transit System Runners-up: Go Riteway Transportation Group Reds Party Bus LLC Uber
Tattoo Parlor
Walker's Point Tattoo Co. Runners-up: Cornerstone Tattoo Ghost Light Tattoo Parlor Rockstar Tattoo & Co.
Veterinarian
Community Veterinary Clinic Runners-up: Bayshore Veterinary Clinic Greenfield Veterinary Clinic Spirit Of 76 Veterinary Clinic
Wedding Venue
The Ivy House Runners-up: The Gage The Pfister Hotel Story Hill FireHouse
