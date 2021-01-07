Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Services Rendered

Accountant / Tax Adviser

Nelson Tax Accounting Ltd Runners-up: Acc-U-Rite Tax & Financial Services CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) Hawkins Ash CPAs

Animal Welfare Organization

Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee Campus Runners-up: Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS of Waukesha County JR'S Pups N Stuff Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Auto Body Shop

Autofacelift Runners-up: Gut'em Good Interiors Kwik Finish Colors Autobody Mander Collision & Glass

Auto Detailer

Autofacelift Runners-up: Creative Detailing Sir Waxer Waukesha Wolf Detailing

Auto Service & Repair

Brett's Auto Repair Runners-up: Manyo Motors Pope Auto Worx Riverside Automotive Service

Bank

Associated Bank Runners-up: BMO Harris Bank Chase Bank North Shore Bank

Bed And Breakfast

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub Runners-up: The Muse Gallery Guesthouse The Stagecoach Inn Bed and Breakfast Washington House

Body Piercing Studio

Atomic Tattoos LLC Runners-up: Avant-Garde Golden Crystal Body Piercing Pewaukee Tattoo Parlour

Boutique Hotel

Kimpton Journeyman Hotel Runners-up: Dubbel Dutch Hotel The Iron Horse Hotel Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

Caterer

Bunzel's Meat Market Runners-up: Double B's BBQ Restaurant & Timbers MKE Style BBQ Food Truck Over the Moon Bartending Tall Guy and a Grill Catering

College / University

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Runners-up: Carroll University Concordia University Marquette University Milwaukee Area Technical College

Credit Union

Educators Credit Union Runners-up: Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union

Doggy Day Care / Boarding

Bay View Bark Runners-up: Central Bark (Wauwatosa) Playtime Doggy Daycare II Spa Paw & Tail

Financial Institution For Getting A Business Loan

Educators Credit Union Runners-up: Guardian Credit Union Spring Bank Summit Credit Union

Financial Institution For Getting A Home Mortgage

Educators Credit Union Runners-up: Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation

Financial Institution For Opening A Checking Account

Educators Credit Union Runners-up: Bank First Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union

Financial Institution Providing Best Customer Service

Educators Credit Union Runners-up: Bank First Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union

Financial Planner / Stockbroker

Educators Credit Union Runners-up: Financial Solutions Northwestern Mutual Summit Credit Union

Green Business

The Glass Pantry Runners-up: Fresh Coast Guardians Green Up Solutions Recycle Technologies Inc

Hair Removal

High Brow Boutique Runners-up: Arch Apothecary District 108 Salon & Spa Originails Salon and Spa

Hair Salon - Men's

Beard MKE Runners-up: District 108 Salon & Spa Groom for Men Stag Barbershop

Hair Salon - Women's

District 108 Salon & Spa Runners-up: The Establishment Salon Marie & Ebe Salon Well Spa + Salon

Hotel Rooms

The Pfister Hotel Runners-up: The Iron Horse Hotel Kimpton Journeyman Hotel Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

Law Firm - Bankruptcy

Debt Advisors Law Offices Milwaukee Runners-up: Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check S. C. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Miller & Miller Law, LLC

Law Firm - Business

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Runners-up: Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C. Glaser Business Law Littler Mendelson P.C.

Law Firm - Criminal Defense

Jones Law Firm LLC Runners-up: Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Jacob Manian John Schiro

Law Firm - Divorce

Karp & Iancu, S.C. Runners-up: Debra Riedel Law Offices Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP

Law Firm - Estate Planning

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Runners-up: Angermeier & Rogers, LLP Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C. Wessels & Liebau

Law Firm - Family Law

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Runners-up: Debra Riedel Law Offices Fox, O'Neill & Shannon, S.C. MacGillis Wiemer, LLC

Law Firm - Full Service

Groth Law Firm, S.C. Runners-up: Fox O'Neill & Shannon Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Halling & Cayo

Law Firm - Personal Injury

Groth Law Firm, S.C. Runners-up: Cannon & Dunphy S.C. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Pet Grooming / Services

Embark Pet Spa Runners-up: Fancy Pants Pet Salon The Feed Bag Pet Supply SideKick Dog Training

Photographer

Eric Ellis Runners-up: Amaya Marie Photography Eric Ellis Glenda Mitchell of GM.CREATIVE Jamie Robarge Photography

Nail Salon

Nail Bar Milwaukee Runners-up: Lovely Salon and Spa Originails Salon and Spa Well Spa + Salon

Ride Service

Milwaukee County Transit System Runners-up: Go Riteway Transportation Group Reds Party Bus LLC Uber

Tattoo Parlor

Walker's Point Tattoo Co. Runners-up: Cornerstone Tattoo Ghost Light Tattoo Parlor Rockstar Tattoo & Co.

Veterinarian

Community Veterinary Clinic Runners-up: Bayshore Veterinary Clinic Greenfield Veterinary Clinic Spirit Of 76 Veterinary Clinic

Wedding Venue

The Ivy House Runners-up: The Gage The Pfister Hotel Story Hill FireHouse