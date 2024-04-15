Milwaukee Celebrates Cannabis Culture with 4/20 Day Events, Specials

× Expand Photo Via KindOasis.com Kind Oasis

Tales abound regarding the origins of the “4/20 Day” pot holiday, but as cannabis sativa becomes more normalized in American society, this once-demonized plant is now openly celebrated each year on April 20.

Hemp products with a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of less than 0.3% dry weight, such as cannabidiol (CBD), Delta-9 and THCA, are available in Wisconsin under 2018 Farm Bill guidelines. Several dispensaries and hemp cafés throughout the area will host events and run specials in honor of 4/20 Day.

Events

Club LaFleur, located inside Cannabloom Farmacy (2770 E Sumner St. Ste. 3, Hartford) will have live music from 3 to 5 p.m. and a tasting event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will introduce their new beverages including a THC citrus hash brew beer and THC IPA beer. The event will also feature their alcohol-free THC whiskey, tequila and brandy with live hash rosin, along with three new live resin sodas. Cannabloom will offer product samples, THCA flower for $100 per ounce and 24% off all other products.

Canni (810 S. 5th St) offers hemp products and a café with infused food and beverages; visit https://www.facebook.com/cannihempco for details about their upcoming “Can I Kick It? Day Party” and featured items.

Kelly’s Greens (8932 W. North Ave.) offers hemp-infused, scratch-made bakery. Their 4/20 “Got the Greens” Fest April 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will feature a munchie menu from Hot Dish Pantry, micro-dosed toast and a raffle at 4:20 p.m.

Kind Oasis (2169 N. Farwell Ave.) sells tinctures, gummies and body care items. They will host a 4/20 art extravaganza: facebook.com/thekindoasis

Pomona Cider (2163 N. Farwell Ave.) will partner with Kind Oasis to host 420 At the Taproom on April 20 from noon to 9 p.m. The event includes a hand-poke tattoo artist (tattoos make without tattoo machines), a DJ, infused snacks and cocktails, game tables, live art and product discounts.

Sweetly Baked (207 E. Buffalo St. Ste 104), makers of hemp-infused treats, will celebrate 4/20 Day at their new café with a special 420-themed event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guest can enjoy an assortment of $4.20 infused treat specials. A complimentary infused mocktail toast will be served at precisely 4:20 p.m.

TerraSol Dispensary (240 N. Milwaukee St.; N88W15517 Main St., Menomonee Falls) will host an adult scavenger hunt throughout the Third Ward neighborhood on April 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop in the shop at any time for more information.

X-Ray Arcade (5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy) will host event “High Score: A 4/20 Market”, featuring local and regional vendors that specialize in botanical, plant-infused cannabis products legal in Wisconsin. The 21-plus event is sponsored by Kind Oasis and Canni Hemp Co. Attendees can sample and purchase items and learn about the cannabis industry.

Dispensary Discounts

Blue Dream Vape & Smoke (2865 N. Murray Ave., 3473 N. Oakland Ave.), a smoke shop offering pipes, bongs, vape cartridges, flower and edibles, will offer a raffle and 4/20 Day discounts; check Instagram (instagram.com/661bluedream/?hl=en) for more details.

Erth Dispensary (1200 E. Oklahoma Ave.) carries tinctures, flower, edibles and apothecary items. Check their Instagram page for upcoming 4/20 specials (instagram.com/terpene_cannabinoids_101)

Ethereal Gold Dispensary (237 Harrison Ave, Waukesha) carries massage oils and lotions, edibles, drinks, sports creams and some flower. They’ll offer an array of 4/20 discounts; visit facebook.com/EtherealGold for more details.

Hazy Dayz (3133 S. 92nd St.) has tinctures, salves, smokables, gummies and body care. Check their Facebook page for 4/20 Day updates (facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063674078040)

The Hemp Professors (3714 N. 92nd St.) offer gummies, pre-rolls, flower and vapes. Visit their Facebook page for 4/20 more information: facebook.com/TheHempProfessors/