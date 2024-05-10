‘Advocate: A Graphic Memoir of Family, Community, and the Fight for Environmental Justice’ by Eddie Ahn

Expand Advocate by Eddie Ahn

Eddie Ahn is known in California for his work as an environmental justice attorney, but he’s gained a reputation as a self-taught artist. His graphic memoir explores the many facets of his life. His parents immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea; family members in North Korea disappeared. He tried to find answers to questions about himself in family photo albums, but the bulk of his life has been defined by his own accomplishments in nonprofit work, starting with Americorps. Ahn’s drawings are clear and concise, colored in the soft hues of memory and old home movies, and his messages concern the importance of shifting public policy through community organizing.

