August 2023 Books and Author Appearances

Ope! Looks like it’s time to head on over to Boswell Books for an appearance by comedian and Emmy award-winning writer Taylor Kay Phillips. Phillips will discuss her humorous new book, A Guide to Midwestern Conversation, on August 9 at 6:30 p.m. Phillips is a Midwestern native and she successfully manages to poke fun of, and yet create a pleasing tribute to, Midwestern language, niceness and the generally positive attitude that pervades our regional culture with her writing. To attend this free event, register here.

Also appearing at 6:30 on August 9, best-selling Wisconsin author Jennifer Chiaverini will be at the Wauwatosa Public Library to discuss her latest novel, Canary Girls. The book tells the story of the women of Britain who rolled up their sleeves and got to work building bombs during World War I. Frequently working under extremely dangerous conditions, these strong women found relief to their stress on the football (soccer) pitch. Their story is one of courage and perseverance. Learn more or register for this event.

Take advantage of a special opportunity to learn about and view the Milwaukee Public Library’s collection of botanical print books. A presentation on the history of the methods of printmaking and artistic styles used to create lovely illustrations of flowers and plants through the ages will be held in the Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room at the Central Library on August 12, from 2-4 pm. A display of these beautiful books will be available for a closer look after the presentation. If you are unable to attend on August 12 for the presentation, you could also visit on August 26 from 1:30-4:30 pm to simply view the exhibit. More info about this event here.

On August 23, at 6:30 pm, Wisconsinite and bestselling author Annelise Ryan will appear at the Whitefish Bay Public Library, in conversation with author Sharon Nagel, to discuss her latest novel A Death in Door County. The story focuses on the owner of a bookstore in Door County who has an unusual hobby. When she’s not running the bookstore, she’s searching for creatures rumored to exist, but that have never been proven to be real—like the Loch Ness monster. When bodies begin to turn up on the shoreline with what appear to be bite marks from a large unknown creature, the police chief turns to her for help. The heroine takes the reader to some of Door County’s most scenic and superstitious places while she attempts to unravel the mystery and tries to avoid becoming the creature's next victim. Register for this free event here.

Join Boswell Books on August 24, at 6:30 pm for their semi-annual Educator Night. There will be presentations about new books for kids of all ages by various members of the Boswell staff. Plus, light refreshments, swag, giveaways and discounts on kids’ books for school-affiliated educators. To take advantage of this great opportunity, register for this event here.