Best Selling ‘Send for Me’ is Poignant Historical Fiction

Photo via Penguin Random House Send for Me by Lauren Fox

Milwaukee writer Lauren Fox’s fourth novel, Send for Me, is a New York Times bestseller and a Today Show #ReadwithJenna Book Club Pick. Send for Me is an emotional family saga that moves from pre-World War II Germany to present-day Wisconsin as it unravels a story based in part on the author’s own family letters. When a young woman finds a collection of letters written by her great grandparents in Germany, she is personally drawn into Nazi history as she uncovers her own family’s sacrifices in a new light.

Send for Me presents a different perspective on the insidious racism against Jews during World War II to instead tell a tale of those who escaped the war and the lingering guilt and trauma that linger long after the events have ended. Women-centered, this poignant work of historical fiction brings us the clear voices of different generations of the family, showing how easily each of us are shaped by those who lived before. This rich, character-driven story is an intimate exploration of love and loss, and the powerful bonds of family.

Fox is the author of the previous novels Still Life with Husband, Friends Like Us, and Days of Awe. Fox will appear in a virtual “Readings from Oconomowaukee” event at 2 p.m., Sept. 28 cosponsored by Boswell Books and Books & Co. Register for the free event at boswellbooks.com/upcoming-events.