‘Milwaukee Jihad,’ a Political Thriller in Our Hometown

× Expand Image via Matthew Flynn Milwaukee Jihad

How do you tell the difference between a terrorist, a savior, and a survivor? This is a central question in Matthew Flynn’s new novel, Milwaukee Jihad, which walks a tightrope between fiction and true life, as subversive forces originating in the Middle East tangle with covert figures within the American government. This edgy and sometimes darkly comic clash of cultures is riddled with violence, politics and mathematical science as it twists and turns like a relentless chess match to determine the fate of democracy.

In Milwaukee Jihad, ISIS—supported by collaborators in Saudi Arabia—has unveiled a multi-pronged strategy to attack Washington, D.C. during the State of the Union address. Assassins have been imbedded in U.S. cities in advance of their operation. Their commanding officer, Taqi Maghribi, posing as a lecturer at a Milwaukee community college, is arrested upon his arrival, which sparks an ironic series of media coverage.

Meanwhile, CIA director Wayne Hawkin discovers that Maghribi was one of the men who killed Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. He assigns his top agent, Audrey Knapp, to safeguard Bernie Weber, a brilliant doctoral student who is working to break ISIS’ code and to eliminate the terrorists by whatever means necessary.

Prominently featured in Milwaukee Jihad are familiar local landmarks, including UWM, Colectivo Coffee, Riverwest, the Marcus Performing Arts Center and the Summerfest grounds as well as restaurants and other businesses.

Milwaukee Jihad’s author, Matthew Flynn, is a prominent Milwaukee lawyer, politician and former U.S. Navy officer. His career in politics and service in the Navy have given him an insight into how our government and our enemies operate. He uses this as an inspiration for his thrillers.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Milwaukee Jihad is Book One in Matthew Flynn’s Bernie Weber: Math Genius series published by Speaking Volumes. Book Two, China Code, is due to be published this fall.

Matt Flynn is regarded as one of the most prominent lawyers in Wisconsin. His writing and ideas are the best. It is really fun to see his skill at work in such an entertaining novel.

––Hon. Kitty Brennan, Retired Chief Judge, Wisconsin Court of Appeals

Milwaukee Jihad is a lot of fun to read. Flynn's wit and ideas are as entertaining as the plot. As a candidate for governor, former Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and radio talk show host on 92.7 FM, Matt is well known and respected throughout Wisconsin.

––Louis Fortis, publisher, The Shepherd Express (300,000 weekly circulation),

former faculty, Smith College, former Representative in Wisconsin Legislature.

I really enjoyed reading this novel. I especially like that the main character is a female CIA agent who takes care of business. People will love this book.

––Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, Representative, Wisconsin Legislature

Milwaukee Jihad is a fascinating novel, which combines dark humor and interesting social insights with a lot of action. I strongly recommend it.

––Professor William Holahan, Professor Emeritus, Chairman,

Economics Department, University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee

'Milwaukee Jihad' is available now wherever books are sold.