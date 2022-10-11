October Books Shine a Light on Milwaukee

This is only a sampling of the many book/author appearances happening in Milwaukee this month. Some are spooky, some are fun, but they all have a connection to the Milwaukee area.

'Slenderman' by Kathleen Hale

It seems everyone wants to talk about Jeffery Dahmer these days, but a new true crime book, Slenderman by Kathleen Hale, explores another high-profile Wisconsin tragedy. Most of us over the age of 18 probably never had heard of the Slenderman until two 12-year-old Waukesha girls in 2014 attempted to murder a classmate to curry favor with the online boogie man. Hale does a deep dive into the case, closely examining all of the details—the events which led to the stabbing, trial, and subsequent mental health care for the girls who had had previously undiagnosed mental illnesses. Hale will appear in-person at Boswell Book Company on Oct. 13 at 6:30pm. Register here for this free event.

'We Were Never Here' by Andrea Bartz

Milwaukee-area native and author, Andrea Bartz, will be in-person at the Elm Grove Public Library on October 17, 7 p.m. to talk about her book We Were Never Here. The thriller tells the story of two friends on their annual reunion trip. Emily discovers broken glass and blood on the floor of their hotel room on their last night in Chile. Her friend, Kristen, claims that she was attacked by the man she had brought back to the room and that she had to kill him in self-defense. Emily is stunned by the situation, and the reader learns that a similar thing happened during their trip the previous year. The women return home, and Emily settles back into her life, caught up in her work and a new relationship. Things really take off from there when Kristen pays a surprise visit and Emily is forced to deal with her toxic friendship. Click here to register for this free event.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

'Milwaukee Scavenger' by Jenna Kashou

How well do you know Milwaukee? Well enough to win a Milwaukee-based scavenger hunt? If you think you have what it takes or just want to explore more of the city, you may want to check out Milwaukee Scavenger by Jenna Kashou. This new book has over 350 clues and spans more than 20 neighborhoods and includes a contest to see who gets the most correct answers that runs from Oct. 15-Dec. 1. To learn more about the book and contest, attend the book launch party on Oct. 20, 5 p.m. at Pier Garden at The Starling. This event is $30 and includes a cocktail and a copy of the book. Register for the event here or visit here for more information about the contest.

'A History of Milwaukee Drag: Seven Generations of Glamour' by Michail Takach and BJ Daniels

Did you know that Milwaukee has a history of drag shows dating back to 1884? Learn all the fun and fascinating history of our local gender non-conforming community in A History of Milwaukee Drag: Seven Generations of Glamour by Michail Takach and BJ Daniels. This rich history may come as a big surprise to folks who think drag shows are relatively new, popularized by personalities like Ru Paul. Takach and Daniels do a great job of bringing life to long forgotten characters, telling their stories and sharing this important history. Come and see Takach and Daniels at Boswell Book Company, in-person, on Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Register here for this free event.