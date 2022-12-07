Chamber Music on Sunday at UWM

Photo: The Florestan Duo - Facebook The Florestan Duo The Florestan Duo - Stefan Kartman and Jeannie Yu

Those who love classical chamber music are in for a treat Sunday, December 11. Jeannie Yu and Stefan Kartman will play together as the Florestan Duo performing Glazunov’s Chant du Ménestrel, Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata and Schumann’s Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 in the first half of the recital. Yu and Kartman are well-known to Milwaukee lovers of classical music and need no introduction.

In the second half of the program, they will be joined by their son, Jonah. Jonah is a talented young violinist and all three will play Dvorak’s Piano Trio in F minor, Op. 65 in the second half of the program. It’s a very dramatic piece. The first movement is incessant with its drive and fury. It premiered in 1883 with Dvorak at the piano. Stefan suggested that this is perhaps the composer’s greatest chamber work.

They will perform as the Skyline Trio. Skyline Road is where they lived when Jonah began his musical training. Not many years ago I was at Jonah’s local debut. One selection was Fritz Kreisler’s Liebesleid. With my eyes closed it sounded as if he was channeling Kreisler. He’s a talented musician and I look forward to hearing him play in the future. Sunday afternoon will be a musical joy.

The concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 in the UWM Fine Arts Recital Hall, UWM Music Building (Room 175, 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.). The superb acoustics in this hall will enhance your listening experience for what promises to be a memorable recital. Admission is free.