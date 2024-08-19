Charles Allis Museum Hosts Milwaukee Chamber Music Festival

× Expand Milwaukee Chamber Music Festival 2024 banner

Milwaukee will now have its own summer chamber music festival. Yaniv Dinur, resident conductor with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra 2015-2023, and Jaymee Harvey Willms, director of the Charles Allis Art Museum, recognizing that there were no classical music concerts in our city during the summer. They decided that “the unique architecture of the Allis Museum makes for the perfect place for people to come together, enjoy a glass of wine, and have a special experience listening to live classical music.” The inaugural Milwaukee Chamber Music Festival takes place Friday, Aug. 23-Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Charles Allis Art Museum.

Born in Jerusalem, Dinur performs and conducts all over the world including his role as music director of the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra. Dinur is the Milwaukee Chamber Music Festival’s artistic director.

He says he long has dreamed of creating a summer classical music festival in town, but I always ended up travelling during that time. “This year, my family and I decided to staycation so we could enjoy the beautiful Milwaukee summer,” Dinur says. “Several of the Milwaukee Symphony players are also in town during the summer, but there are no concerts. I thought: ‘let’s fix that!’”

The festival takes advantage of the museum’s unique architecture with recitals held in several of rooms. The first concert, Friday, August 23 at 7 p.m. takes place in the French Parlor. It features music by Debussy, Boulanger, Rachmaninoff (Deux Morceaux de Salon) and Beethoven’s “Kreutzer” Sonata No. 9 for violin and piano. He’s joined by Ilana Setapen, the MSO’s first associate concertmaster, on violin.

“Each concert is inspired by one of the museum’s rooms or feature,” Dinur explains. “The beautiful French Parlor was asking for a French-inspired program in the first half, and we contrasted it with Beethoven’s iconic ‘Kreutzer’ Sonata. I have performed with Ilana many times, both as a conductor and pianist. It’s always wonderful to work with her. She plays with incredible energy and is so sensitive, reacting to every little thing I do.”

Saturday’s recitals will give concert goers a unique opportunity and takes full advantage of the museum. One can listen to selections from Bach’s Cello Suites in the Bach Room, Mozart’s “Divertimento for String Trio” in the Mozart Room, and music of the 20th and 21st centuries in the Contemporary Room. After intermission all can return to the Great Hall to hear Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece sextet “Souvenir de Florence.”

“We wanted to fill up the entire building with music, and we imagined the audience wandering around taking in both the unique architecture and varying musical styles,” Dinur explains. “Happening simultaneously in three separate rooms at the Allis, the performances on the first half will feature music from different historical periods: Baroque (Bach), Classical (Mozart), and Contemporary. After intermission, everyone will gather together to hear Tchaikovsky’s mammoth piece, which represents the Romantic period.”

The final concert on Sunday, August 25 at 2:30 p.m. opens with selections from Bach’s “Art of the Fugue” and closes with Messiaen's powerful Quartet for the End of Time, written while he was a prisoner in World War II. The musicians will remain for a Q & A.

“Messiaen’s Quartet is a transformative piece about freedom, religion, birds, and the human spirit,” Dinur continues. “There is no other piece quite like it. And it’s also very difficult to perform. In fact, when I told cellist Peter Thomas I wanted to play it, I believe his first reaction was a swear word, followed quickly by ‘OK, count me in!’ I love playing with him and violinist Jeanyi Kim. They’re both masterful players, thinking artists, and good friends. Jay Shankar is the new second clarinet player of the Milwaukee Symphony, and I know the orchestra is really excited about him.

Dinur plans to make this an annual event, and this will join his Winterlude Series with members of the Milwaukee Symphony at Villa Terrace. It’s now in its third season with many of the concerts being sold out! He remarks, “It’s been wonderful to play music with friends.” And I can only say it’s equally wonderful to listen to music presented with such passion.

Further information about the concerts and tickets can be found at mkechamberfest.com or charlesallis.org.