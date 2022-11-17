Present Music's "Kentridge And Miller" in Photos

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Art Museum hosted a special event merging the visual works of artist William Kentridge with music by South African composer and longtime Kentridge collaborator Philip Miller, performed live by Present Music. Kentridge's films were accompanied by the cine concert in Windover Hall, with an introduction from The Bucks Native American Singing and Drumming Group. Photographer Erol Reyal captured the evening's events, which you can view below.

