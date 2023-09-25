30 Years of New Glarus Brewing

New Glarus Brewing Company, a staple of Wisconsin, has marked its 30th anniversary as a stalwart of the American craft beer scene. Founded in 1993 by Deb Carey, the brewery's roots are deeply entrenched in showcasing the innovative and traditional craftsmanship of brewing.

The brewery's inception was nothing short of impressive, as it rapidly emerged as one of the fastest start-ups in the brewing industry. Nestled on the outskirts of New Glarus, it began its brewing journey in an old warehouse. Utilizing second-hand brewpub equipment and repurposed dairy tanks, they introduced their inaugural beer, Edel Pils, to the market in October of that year, followed closely by Uff-da Bock. In their inaugural year, they produced fewer than 200 barrels.

Fast forward three decades, and New Glarus Brewing stands as a testament to the spirit of independence in brewing. Currently ranking as the 12th largest craft brewery in the United States, they churn out an impressive 230,000 barrels of beer annually. Their sustained success in an increasingly competitive market is attributed to Deb Carey's innovative leadership, the masterful brewing skills of Dan Carey, and a steadfast and supportive fanbase within Wisconsin.

"We never set out to be big. We set out to make the best beer we could and take care of our people the best we could” said Deb Carey. “That was always our measure of success, and in that respect, we owe a huge thanks to our team members and the Wisconsin beer drinkers because they are the ones who supported us and let us know the direction they want us to swim."

In celebration of their 30th anniversary, New Glarus Brewing has unveiled a range of new beers, including New Glarus Pilsner, IPA, and the 30th Anniversary Ale. Additionally, they have reintroduced old favorites, with Edel Pils returning over the summer and Uff-da Bock gracing the shelves this fall.

Brewmaster Dan Carey expressed his gratitude for brewing in Wisconsin, stating, "Making beer for the people of Wisconsin is just about the best situation for a brewer. They have a deep appreciation for the craft going back decades and are willing to let you know what they like and what they don't. If you earn their trust and respect, they're willing to take chances with you."

Over the past three decades, New Glarus Brewing has not only survived but thrived in a challenging industry. It has become an integral part of Wisconsin's cultural fabric, a fact not lost on its founder. Deb Carey remarked, "I was born here in Wisconsin, so when people from here tell me that they identify New Glarus, or Spotted Cow, with Wisconsin as much as say cheese and bratwurst, it is very special to me. I can't really wrap my head around what that means, but it certainly means a lot to me."

