Brady Beach Prepares for Fourth Summer Season

As the Memorial Day Weekend approaches, the highly anticipated "Brady Beach" street activation is gearing up to welcome visitors for its fourth summer season. The unique initiative, a collaboration between Nomad World Pub and Club Brady, has become a beloved pilot program on the East Side since its inception in 2020.

With outdoor dining and a lively summer kickoff event, Brady Beach promises to offer a memorable experience for locals.

"We are excited to be able to bring back our transformational use of public space to create a vacation destination vibe with plenty of street seating in a peaceful, leafy setting” said Nomad World Pub owner Mike Eitel. “The impact on this neighborhood is amazing as it immediately increases public safety by calming traffic and allows for a relaxing outdoor space right smack in the middle of the hustle and bustle."

The success of Brady Beach can be attributed to the unwavering support of the City of Milwaukee, in addition to the overwhelmingly positive feedback received from neighbors, businesses, and the Brady Street BID (Business Improvement District).

To commemorate the reopening, a Summer Kickoff Celebration has been planned for Sunday, May 28. The festivities will commence at 3-10 p.m., welcoming all to the beach. DJ Buttersauce will be spinning music to keep the crowd entertained, while food and drink specials will be available throughout the event. Street tacos and a tequila tasting will also be part of the offerings, promising a party for everyone that attends.

Following the grand reopening celebration, Brady Beach will be accessible daily, providing an outdoor relaxation spot along Brady Street. Starting from Friday, May 26, the beach will remain open throughout the summer months until closing down when the weather turns.

For more about Brady Beach, visit the Nomad World Pub website.