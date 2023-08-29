George Webb's Readies for Brewers’ Wins

As the Milwaukee Brewers continue their impressive nine-game winning streak, anticipation is building in the city as George Webb Restaurants gears up to honor its renowned "12 in a Row" prediction. This prediction, a longstanding tradition that offers free hamburgers to local fans, is set to come to fruition if Milwaukee can clinch victory in their upcoming three games. The historic "12 in a Row" forecast, with over 80 years of legacy, has materialized only twice in the history of the establishment.

"Milwaukee is on the brink of achieving a remarkable 12-straight wins as they face Philadelphia on September 1 at their home turf," announced Ryan Stamm, the Vice President of George Webb Restaurants. "We eagerly await the team's performance and are excited to rally behind them as they move closer to achieving the coveted 12 consecutive victories."

A Legacy Etched in Time

The tradition of the George Webb "12 in a Row" promotion traces its origins back to the 1940s, gaining formal recognition in 1965 when proprietors inscribed the forecast on the restaurant's walls and publicized it in local newspapers. According to legend, George Webb himself boldly proclaimed that the moment the hometown team clinched 12 consecutive victories, complimentary burgers would be dished out.

True to the prediction, in 1987, Milwaukee outshone this mark with an astounding 13-game winning spree. This feat led to George Webb Restaurants distributing nearly 170,000 complimentary hamburgers. The demand for burgers was so immense that they had to purchase over 25,000 pounds of ground beef and utilized 2,868 pounds of onions, alongside a staggering 367,180 slices of pickles.

Another triumphant 12-game winning streak occurred in October 2018, once again triggering the issuance of free burgers for hungry fans. On this occasion, the restaurant served a grand total of 90,000 burgers and issued 100,000 free burger vouchers to loyal fans.

In the event that Milwaukee clinches 12 consecutive victories, George Webb Restaurants will unveil a specific date and time for the free burger giveaway. Further details can be found at GeorgeWebb.com.