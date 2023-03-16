Girls Rock MKE Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with Gala

× Expand Photo via Girls Rock MKE Girls Rock MKE Summer Camp

Girls Rock MKE, a Milwaukee-based organization that empowers young girls in music, is set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a gala on May 10. The organization is best known for their summer camps, which aim to empower young girls by teaching them how to play instruments, write songs, and perform in a band. The camps provide a safe and supportive environment for girls to express themselves and build self-confidence. Girls Rock MKE also offers year-round programming, including workshops and after-school programs.

The anniversary gala will be held at Enlightened Brewing Company’s tap room in Bay View, and will celebrate the organization's past, present, and future. Attendees will be treated to a special comfort food dinner catered by local favorite Honeypie, and beverages from Enlightened Brewing and Crafty Cow. There will also be a silent auction with unique offerings from local businesses.

A highlight of the night will be testimonials from co-founders Valeri Lucks and Ashley Smith, as well as from former campers and dedicated volunteers. Lucks is behind Bay View staples Honeypie, Smallpie, Palomino and Comet Cafe. Smith also has ties to the neighborhood with Alive & Fine, Hovercraft, and One Trick Pony.

Tammy Schliecher, Girls Rock Board President, expressed her excitement for the event, saying, "So many campers, families, volunteers, and community members have poured love and support into Girls Rock MKE over the last ten years, and this Gala is a celebration of all they've done to build the organization. We can't wait to look back on all that's been achieved as we raise funds and look forward to the next generation of Girls Rock in Milwaukee!"

Tickets for the event start at $75 and are available for purchase beginning today on the Girls Rock MKE website. VIP tickets are also available for $100 and include reserved seating and a commemorative gift. All ticket sales go directly to Girls Rock MKE programs.

The Girls Rock MKE 10-year anniversary gala promises to be a night of celebration, reflection, and fundraising for a truly worthy cause. Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase tickets early to secure their spot at this exciting event. Find out more about Girls Rock MKE at their website.