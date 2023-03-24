GoFundMe for Milwaukee’s Daniel Kubinski

× Expand Photo Credit: Michael Lerret via Facebook Daniel Kubinski of Die Kreuzen / The Crosses

On Sunday, March 19, thieves broke into Daniel Kubinski’s truck stealing $5,000 worth of equipment and damaging his windows. Kubinski is lead singer with The Crosses and has a long history in Milwaukee music—going back to the early ’80s—as a member of Die Kreuzen and, later, DeadFinger.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to help Kubinski replace and repair some of the stolen and damaged equipment.

“More annoying than property damage and loss is the amount of time lost dealing with things like this. Time that could be spent actually working and getting stuff done. For that reason, the goal of this fundraiser is set to $10,000 to help Daniel quickly and easily get what he needs in order to get back to work with as little stress as possible heading into the busy spring and summer season,” the fundraiser reads. “If you’ve enjoyed Dan's music in bands such as Die Kreuzen, The Crosses, DeadFinger, and others over the years, or just want to help out a very kind and hard-working guy, please consider donating."

To learn more, you can reach Daniel Kubinski via Mystery Room Mastering at mysteryroommastering@gmail.com.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.