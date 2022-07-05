Halal Restaurant Week Coming to Milwaukee

× Expand Photo: perfect loop - Getty Images Halal burgers Halal burgers

Recent years have witnessed an explosion of interest in meats prepared according to Islam’s halal tradition. Similar to Jewish kosher laws, halal meats come from animals that were treated humanely in life and at the butcher. Pork is not allowed. America’s leading Halal brand, Crescent Foods, claims that its beef and lamb are grass-fed, that its chickens are uncaged and that none of its animals were fed hormones or antibiotics. Meijer supermarkets recently added the Crescent brand and major vendors such as Cisco and Restaurant Depot are carrying halal meats.

The organizer of Milwaukee Halal Week, Bushra Zaibak, co-owner with her husband Hashim of Wisconsin’s Hayat Pharmacy chain, brought together nearly two dozen local restaurants in an event that showcases halal for Muslims and foodies of all persuasions. The variety of ethnic restaurants taking part include DanDan (Chinese), Amilinda (Spanish), Guadalajara (Mexican) and Merge (Korean). You can also dine on halal beef at Five O’Clock Steakhouse or burgers at Sobelman’s on the Marquette campus.

Check ahead for which restaurants are serving halal on which days.