Heart(beats) of the City Concert Series Brings Live Music Downtown

Milwaukee’s downtown will get a musical resuscitation with the Heart(beats) of the City Concert Series at Red Arrow Park every Wednesday in June and July with live music and food trucks at lunchtime.

The lineup includes Chicken Wire Empire (June 1), “V” Funk (June 8), Rob Knapp & the Soul Patrol (June 15), Donna Woodall Group (June 22), The Rumskis (June 29), Extra Crispy Brass Band (July 6), Rhythm Kings (July 13), Hopper’s Luck (July 20) and KOJO (July 27).

Food trucks for the event will offer cuisines ranging from South American to Filipino to All-American barbeque.

“With more downtown employees returning to the office, we wanted to welcome them back in a big way,” Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 said of the MGIC-sponsored concerts. “We’re celebrating their return, the return of summer and this amazing city all season long.”

Tunes@Noon and Downtown Employee Appreciation Week

Meanwhile, PNC presents Tunes@Noon returns with weekly poolside concerts every Thursday in 411 East Wisconsin Center’s courtyard. The eclectic list of performers includes Ethan Keller, Frogwater and the Texas Dave Duo. The series runs June 2–Sept. 1. Full lineup here https://www.milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-basics/community-projects/tunesnoon

Also, Downtown Employee Appreciation Week returns Aug. 15-19. The daily perks reward Downtown Milwaukee’s dedicated workforce with a week of incentives. The fun-filled week features daily giveaways, office challenge games, employee discounts and more.