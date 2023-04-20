Highland Park Will Become Harley Park

× Expand Image via Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Hub

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution [15-2] to rename Highland Park as Harley Park in exchange for a $350,000 funding commitment from the Harley-Davidson Foundation. The agreement provides $250,000 for park improvements, with an additional $100,000 allocated for maintenance over the next 10 years.

County Board Supervisor Peter Burgelis, County Parks Executive Director Guy Smith, and Harley-Davidson Foundation President Tori Termaat have all expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership and the benefits it will bring to the community.

"I'm grateful for the Harley-Davidson Foundation's support in recognizing the pressing need for investment in our underfunded parks," said Supervisor Burgelis. "Their generosity combined with the input and feedback from neighbors is invaluable. This highlights the power of collaboration and partnership in driving positive change and creates a brighter future for our community."

Director Smith echoed Burgelis' sentiments, saying, "Celebrating this momentous partnership with the Harley-Davidson Foundation fills our department with great enthusiasm. This investment in our community is a testament to what collective efforts between local government and businesses can achieve. We look forward to working closely with the Harley-Davidson Foundation to bring this vision to life and create a park that will be a source of pride and enjoyment for our community for years to come."

President of the Harley-Davidson Foundation, Tori Termaat, added, "We're excited to partner with Milwaukee County and invest in developing this area, especially given Harley-Davidson's historic connection to Milwaukee. We look forward to creating a lasting positive impact and a space that brings joy and pride to the community."

Highland Park, which is just over three acres of green space located between Harley-Davidson's campus and Molson-Coors, will be adjacent to several surface parking lots that the Harley-Davidson Foundation is redeveloping into "The Hub," a community park and multi-use event space.

While Milwaukee County Parks will retain ownership and control of Highland Park, the Harley-Davidson Foundation's investment will provide infrastructure improvements that the Parks department otherwise could not afford.

The new name is part of a larger vision that Harley-Davidson has for the city that it has called home, and more developments are sure to come in the course of the year.