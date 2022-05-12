KISS Break Ground on Rock & Brews at Potawatomi

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley at Rock & Brews Groundbreaking

When one of the most theatrical bands of rock history wants to open up a new restaurant, there’s no shortage of pageantry or pyrotechnics. That was the case on Wednesday, when just hours before playing a jam-packed set at American Family Insurance Amphitheater, KISS frontmen Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley broke ground on the newest franchise of Rock & Brews, their restaurant chain, which is slated for Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Part of a $100 million renovation to the casino’s third floor, which was announced on Monday, the new restaurant will be just one of several new food options, taking over the former Bella Italiana space as well as part of the Woodland Dreams ballroom. The restaurant will feature its own stage, a variety of American classics for food offerings, along with 52 craft beers, both local and nationally reaching. There will be seating for more than 200 guests, as well as a craft beer bar, which both Simmons and Stanley mentioned will be a great fit for Milwaukee. They also emphasized the importance of being involved in the community, and have plans for the first patrons when construction is complete on the new restaurant.

“Always understand that without the fans, we would be asking someone ‘would you like fries with that?’” said Simmons. “You’ve got to give the fans, or your customers in this instance, your all.”

“The whole thing with Rock & Brews is that it serves a community” said Stanley. “We try to make sure that the first people through the door are first responders and veterans, and we try to enhance the community. We’re not going to abandon Milwaukee, we’re going to be part of it.

“It’s a thrill to partner with these music legends by bringing a fantastic dining experience and truly unique new venue to our guests at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and the people of Milwaukee,” Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CEO and General Manager Dominic Ortiz said.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking featured renderings of the new space, as well as an expected opening in spring of 2023 with no exact date given. Ever the showmen, Simmons and Stanley broke through a wall rather than breaking ground, with KISS-themed sledgehammers and axes, while steam cannons and pyrotechnics went off inside a ballroom at Potawatomi for invite-only guests. Much like their performance later that night on the “End Of The Road” tour, there was no shortage of flair, and we can expect more of the same when the restaurant opens.

“If I could tour and have Rock & Brews food every night, maybe I might tour a little longer” Stanley joked. “If you’re lucky, I might even serve you.”

For more information about Rock & Brews, visit the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino website.