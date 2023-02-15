Midwest Gaming Classic Set to Return in 2023

× Expand Image via Midwest Gaming Classic Midwest Gaming Classic

The Midwest Gaming Classic, a weekend-long gamer's paradise, is set to return to the Wisconsin Center from March 31 to April 2. This annual event takes over all three floors of the downtown convention center, providing guests with an opportunity to play thousands of pinball, arcade, console, and tabletop games, enjoy live entertainment, and meet pop-culture personalities. This year's event continues to grow, with now more than 200,000 square feet of fun to explore.

The idea for the Midwest Gaming Classic started in Milwaukee 20 years ago, in the basement of a Boy Scout office by Dan Loosen and his co-founders. The event is now one of the country's largest independent gaming trade shows, attracting more than 20,000 guests each year, including many from around the world. Hosts anticipate that this year’s event will generate an estimated $2 million in tourism dollars for the Milwaukee area over the course of the weekend.

The convention will feature something for gamers of all ages and abilities. Hundreds of free-play pinball, arcade, and console games offer a great opportunity to experience different types of gaming, and a museum feature provides an immersive experience where guests can play games that span from Pong to the latest in virtual reality technology. Additionally, the event includes tabletop gaming, role-playing games, trading card games, tournaments, and e-sports competitions.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

This year, the vendor hall at the Wisconsin Center is doubling in size to more than 100,000 square feet, providing plenty of space to browse and shop. Fans of celebrities and industry professionals can attend panels, meet and greets with their favorite personalities, with an entertainment schedule to be announced later. Amongst the already-named attractions are famous movie car replicas from Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, and more, as well as video-game-themed bands and a 26-foot inflatable gorilla, affectionately named the Dankey Kang.

With a wide variety of activities available, it's no wonder that the event attracts thousands of visitors to Milwaukee each year from around the world. Whether you're a fan of classic arcade games or the latest esports tournaments, this event is sure to provide endless entertainment.

You can find out more about the Midwest Gaming Classic at the convention website.