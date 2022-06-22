Milwaukee Art Museum Brings ‘The Streets of Paris’ to Bastille Days

× Expand Image: Milwaukee Art Museum - mam.org The streets of Paris early 1900s

After two years, the wait is over for Milwaukee Francophiles. The beloved Bastille Days festival is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival has partnered with the Milwaukee Art Museum to create an experience of all things French in Milwaukee. This collaboration is a fun way to experience French culture, music, food, art and the city.

East Town Association’s Bastille Days festival and The Streets of Paris exhibit take place from July 14-17. For information, visit Bastille Days (easttown.com) or Events | Milwaukee Art Museum (mam.org)

Bastille Days will kick off with the Storm the Bastille 5K. Local businesses light the streets for the event, and this is a perfect beginning to a weekend of French immersion.

As far as food, the Bastille Days festival will have plenty to offer. Favorites such as beignets and crepes will return, as well as new additions such as the Milwaukee Pretzel Company and Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ. The Door Peninsula Winery will be sponsoring wine tastings throughout the event.

Each event has a special day. The Milwaukee Art Museum is offering free admission Friday, July 15, from 5-8 p.m. At Bastille Days, Kids Day is Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m

“The Milwaukee Art Museum is providing us with some great talent and performances,” says Eddie Sturkey, director of the East Town Association. “They have a lot of great ideas on touching different French cultures from around the world.”

The Milwaukee Art Museum will feature the Streets of Paris celebration. This includes a French film screening, an outdoor beer garden, gallery tours, live music, and much more. “You can walk, drive, and bus between both locations with ease,” says Kantara Souffrant, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Curator of Community Dialogue. “It just feels like the whole city and what we have to offer is amplified this weekend.”

“There are different kinds of programming for different people, and different options for the day and night,” says Sturkey. “The late evening entertainment we have is really fantastic.” Fan favorites such as Robin Pluer and the famous Can-Can dancers will return, and both locations will feature many other musicians and performers.

