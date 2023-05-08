Milwaukee Arts Board Announces Annual Award Recipients

Image via Milwaukee Arts Board Milwaukee Arts Board

The City of Milwaukee Arts Board (MAB) has announced the recipients of the 2023 Mildred L. Harpole Artists of the Year and Friends of the Arts awards Monday. These awards recognize outstanding contributions to the city’s vibrant arts community.

The 2023 Artists of the Year are Ben Tyjeski and Paul Druecke. Meanwhile, the 2023 Friends of the Arts awardees are Jenelle Elder-Green and Carl Bogner. The awards honor the recipients' exceptional talent and service to the city's arts community.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson acknowledged the invaluable role of Milwaukee's arts community, stating that it is unique and makes the city special. He added that the honorees are leaders in the creative community, positioning Milwaukee as an inclusive arts and cultural hub that everyone can be proud of.

Chair of the Milwaukee Arts Board, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, also praised the recipients, stating that they are stewards of the city's arts community, and that Milwaukee is stronger through their talent, creativity, and commitment to the city's success.

This year, the Milwaukee Arts Board accepted award nominations from the public for the first time. All award recipients will be recognized in a ceremony on June 13 at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Rotunda, where local arts organizations receiving MAB sustaining grants will also be recognized.

Ben Tyjeski of Tyjeski Tile Co. was named one of the 2023 Mildred L. Harpole Artists of the Year for his expertise in creating handmade art tile and publications on historic faience tile and terra cotta. His designs are inspired by colors, textures, and motifs drawn from explorations of native plants and wildlife. Tyjeski is a graduate of the UW-Milwaukee. He also teaches art at Garland School and works to foster a safe and supportive environment for his LGBTQ+ students.

Paul Druecke, another 2023 Mildred L. Harpole Artist of the Year, is an artist and writer whose interdisciplinary projects are attuned to urban landscapes, the fault lines of social convention, overlooked experiences, byproducts, landmarks, domesticity, and snapshots. His work has been included in the 2014 Whitney Biennial, Sculpture Milwaukee, and featured in Blackwell and Wiley’s Companion to Public Art.

Jenelle Elder-Green, named a 2023 Friend of the Arts, has an interest in and involvement with the arts that began as a young girl performing Easter and Christmas plays in church. Elder-Green also directs children's plays, supports students with scholarships, and purchases art from various countries. She has worked on various exhibits, including at Collectively Speaking, the Milwaukee Art Museum, and more.

Carl Bogner, another 2023 Friend of the Arts, is a member of the Teaching Faculty of Film, Video, Animation and New Genres at the UWM. He is also involved in many aspects of LGBTQ+ life in Wisconsin, largely in the Milwaukee area. He was the longtime director of the LGBT Film/Video Festival in Milwaukee and has devoted his life to selflessly helping others in his roles as a teacher, mentor, and leader in Milwaukee's queer community for over thirty years.

The Artists of the Year program was inaugurated in 1995 by former Alderman and MAB Chair Wayne Frank. The Artists of the Year Award was renamed in 2020 in honor of late, beloved arts board member Mildred L. Harpole. Each recipient receives a $1,500 cash award. Funds used to launch the first award included a memorial bequest in honor of Milwaukee artist and former MAB member Jim Chism.

For more information about this year’s awards and recipients, visit the Milwaukee Arts Board page of the City of Milwaukee website.