Milwaukee County Parks Offer Winter Activities During Holiday Break

The Milwaukee County Parks offer a variety of activities to enjoy during the holiday season, including glow skating at Wilson Ice Arena, indoor swimming at Noyes and Pulaski Pools, winter hiking at Wehr Nature Center, and sports fun at the Sports Complex. With extra time off, here are just some ways to get out to one of the city’s many activity centers.

Glow skating at Wilson Park Ice Arena will be available on December 30th from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for a cost of $7.50, and public skate is also available on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Indoor swimming is a great way to spend time with family and friends at either Noyes or Pulaski Pools. While you may want to get out of the cold, you can certainly think summer thoughts while using the public pool to swim laps, or just get in the water to splash around.

If you’re looking to brave the cold, or wait for next week’s warm-up, Wehr Nature Center has trails open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for a $4.00 parking fee. The Nature Center building will be closed to the public on December 24-26 and January 1 and 2, but trails will be available to use.

"No matter the time of year, there's always something to do in the parks. Especially over the holiday break” said Guy Smith, executive director at Milwaukee County Parks via statement. “Enjoy glow skating, indoor pools, the Sports Complex, or hiking at Wehr this break."

For more information about all of these programs, as well as weather closures, visit the Milwaukee County Parks website.