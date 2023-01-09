Milwaukee, Madison Rank High in Top U.S. Cities for Retirement

× Expand Photo Credit: ShaheenK Getty Images/iStockphoto 600671382

Retirement is a time for seniors to relax and enjoy their golden years, and finding the right location is crucial for a successful retirement. StorageCafe has compiled a list of the top cities for seniors, and two areas of Wisconsin made the cut. Milwaukee-Waukesha ranks as the seventh best retirement spot in the United States, with high scores in all categories. Madison, Wisconsin comes in at twelfth place on the list of senior-friendly metros.

So, what makes Wisconsin such a great place for retirees? For starters, seniors make up a significant portion of the adult population in both Milwaukee and Madison. In Milwaukee, seniors make up 25% of the adult population, while in Madison they make up 22%. Additionally, a significant percentage of multifamily housing in both cities is made up of age 55+ communities, which are designed to cater to a more relaxed, yet engaging lifestyle.

Wisconsin's top retirement cities also have excellent healthcare options, with 549 healthcare workers per 1,000 residents in Milwaukee and 616 in Madison. These are some of the highest healthcare scores out of the 100 metros on the StorageCafe list. Seniors in Madison also have a higher average income of over $31,000 and a similar life expectancy of around 80 years, though the costs are slightly higher.

Overall, the top retirement cities in Wisconsin offer seniors a high quality of life, with access to quality healthcare, recreational activities, and safe communities. While many approaching retirement consider warmer states, staying in Wisconsin is definitely worth considering. You can view the full list at the StorageCafe website.