Milwaukee Musician Daniel James Debuts as a Comic Book Artist with ‘Tomb of Nightmares’

Image: Daniel James Daniel James 'Tomb of Nightmares' Daniel James 'Tomb of Nightmares'

Best known for his music with Indonesian Junk, Chinese Telephones and Ramma Lamma, Daniel James didn’t let the sun set on him when the pandemic struck.

Seven months in, like always, he was reading comics and thought, “Ya know? I spend so much of my life reading these things, isn’t it about time I actually make one?”

So, without any training and in true DIY tradition, James bought a sketch pad and got shakin’. In the process he learned a few things that he plans to apply to the next one. For now, his debut Tomb of Nightmares (on the Personality Crisis imprint, natch) will strike a chord with anyone familiar with EC Comics, “Rod Serling’s Night Gallery” or Reid Fleming: World's Toughest Milkman.

It's a story as old as society itself. Rich bastard mistreats the employees at his smoke-belching factory and get his just desserts, so to speak. James’ storyline, artwork and lettering all carry equal weight. The moral? Be nice to each other.