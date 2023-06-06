Milwaukee Sets All-Time Tourism Record in 2022

× Expand Photo: rarrarorro - Getty Images Wisconsin and American flags

The Greater Milwaukee area achieved a historic milestone in tourism as it recorded a remarkable economic impact of $6.018 billion in 2022, according to data released by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism on Tuesday. Direct visitor spending in Milwaukee County alone saw a significant increase of 23%, contributing $2.192 billion to the local economy.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley praised the positive news, stating, "We've become a destination for tourism, conventions, sporting events, and more. When people visit Milwaukee and explore our County Parks, museums, restaurants, and breweries, they are compelled to plan a return visit." He also emphasized the ongoing development of the lakefront area, including notable projects like The Couture and the MCTS Connect 1 Bus Rapid Transit Line, providing convenient access for residents and visitors throughout the county.

The city’s tourism industry, bolstered by its largest-ever cruise season, growing sports tourism, and an annual lineup of festivals, played a significant role in driving Wisconsin to achieve a record-breaking year for statewide tourism in 2022. The Greater Milwaukee area, as the state's largest tourism market, accounted for 25.4% of the total economic impact of tourism in Wisconsin.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson acknowledged the positive trajectory of the city, stating, "Milwaukee is on a very positive trajectory. As more people enjoy all we have to offer, they are spreading the word that our city is a great destination. We are definitely seeing that with the growing numbers of Great Lakes cruising passengers who are enthusiastic about Milwaukee as a port of call."

Direct visitor spending in the four-county region reached $3.315 billion in 2022, with Milwaukee County alone accounting for $2.192 billion. This substantial boost to the community and local businesses signifies the impact of visitors' expenditures flowing directly into the city's economy.

Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee, highlighted the accomplishments and shared her optimism for the future, stating, "We had a record-setting year in 2022, and 2023 is shaping up to be even better. At VISIT Milwaukee, we're tirelessly working with partners to maximize awareness of Milwaukee and all the wonderful things we have brewing here. With an expanded Baird Center nearing completion and numerous major events on the horizon for 2024, I'm hopeful this record won't last long."

The tourism industry in the four-county region exceeded the previous record of $5.930 billion set in 2019, just before the onset of the pandemic. These statistics are based on The Economic Impact of Tourism in Wisconsin, an annual tourism impact study commissioned by the state and conducted by Tourism Economics.

Despite ongoing challenges, including the slower recovery of business travel, Milwaukee managed to achieve this tourism record. A Deloitte report on national business travel trends suggests that a near-full recovery to pre-pandemic levels of corporate spending on business travel is expected by late 2024.