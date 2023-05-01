Milwaukee Taco Fest Returns for 2023

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Taco Fest Milwaukee Taco Fest

Milwaukee Taco Fest is set to return for its ninth year, taking place at Henry Maier Festival Park on June 17, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) and OnMilwaukee announced Monday. The event will feature a Lunch Session and a Dinner Session, with General Admission, VIP, and Super VIP ticket options available, each with a set number of tickets to redeem for tacos from various vendors. Additional taco tickets can be purchased onsite, and non-taco items such as beverages and sides will also be available from vendors, including specialty drinks such as margaritas and palomas.

In addition to tacos, the festival will also offer a range of activities, including pro lucha libre wrestling from Mondo Lucha!, a Chihuahua Beauty Pageant with prizes from Fromm Petfest, and a "Let's Play" Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole-in-One Challenge, NorthSouth Club shuffleboard, and bags.

During the Lunch Session, which runs from noon until 3 p.m., attendees can purchase a General Admission ticket for $25, which includes four taco tickets, or a VIP ticket for $50, which provides early entry at 11 a.m. and 10 taco tickets plus one free margarita or other drink. A new Super VIP ticket option is also available for $125, which includes early entry, 10 taco tickets, and unlimited access to a private lounge area with free margaritas and other drinks.

The Dinner Session runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and offers the same ticket options and benefits as the Lunch Session. Children under five years of age will be admitted free, but tickets are required for everyone else.

To support guests who prefer to carry cash, Taco Fest will be a cashless event, and a prepaid cash-to-card option will be available to exchange cash and obtain a pre-paid debit card with no transaction fee.

More information can be found at the Milwaukee Taco Fest website.