Pfister Hotel Named Among Top 10 Historic Hotels

The Pfister Hotel recently clinched a spot on USA Today’s list of the 10 Best Historic Hotels in the U.S. The distinction marks a first for the historic hotel. A selection process involved a panel of discerning hotel experts who nominated candidates, with the ultimate victors determined through online voting by readers. The complete roster can be perused on the USA Today 10 Best website.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized among the nation’s top 10 historic hotels by USA Today, especially considering the important role reader input played in our selection,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts via statement. “With the Pfister celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, this designation is especially meaningful as we honor decades of impeccable elegance and beloved traditions at this most special hotel. As many will attest, the Pfister long has been home to generations of memory-making moments, including engagements, weddings, anniversaries and celebrations, along with history-making events, career defining accomplishments and so much more. Whether a first-time or long-time guest, we welcome you to visit The Pfister to make memories of your own.”

The ongoing journey of honoring its deep-rooted heritage in Milwaukee continues for The Pfister. Currently in the throes of an ambitious and technologically advanced multi-phase renovation, the hotel is poised to redefine its guest experience. The renovation project, with an estimated price tag of approximately $20 million, is slated for completion in Spring 2024. The transformation will encompass rejuvenated ballrooms and meeting spaces, pristine guest accommodations within the hotel's venerable tower, and enhancements to its lobby, bar, and Café at the Pfister.

The hotel is custodian to the world's largest collection of Victorian art within a hospitality setting. This extensive assemblage, initially curated by Guido and Charles Pfister, graces every floor of the hotel.

Founded in 1893 by entrepreneur Guido Pfister, The Pfister Hotel stands as an iconic and prestigious establishment in downtown Milwaukee and the wider Midwest. Its initial inauguration marked an era of unrivaled luxury in the hospitality landscape. The hotel's splendor experienced a period of ebbing following World War II.