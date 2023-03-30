Potawatomi Sportsbook to Open Friday

× Expand Photo via Potowatomi Hotel and Casino Potowatomi Sportsbook

Potawatomi Casino Hotel announced the opening of its much-anticipated sportsbook is set for Friday, March 31. The property will have two temporary locations, equipped with 20 kiosks between them for guests to place bets on a variety of events. The kiosks will be located near the former Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill, as well as off the skywalk on the property's second level, while work continues on the sportsbook's permanent location in the northwest corner of the casino in the former Northern Lights Theater.

Friday morning, there will be an official opening ceremony, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the first bet placed by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The grand opening event is scheduled for 10 a.m., ushering in a new era of sports wagering in Milwaukee. Potawatomi Sportsbook will not be open to the general public until after the first bet has been placed.

The new facility will offer a safe and secure environment for sports enthusiasts to place their bets and enjoy their favorite games. Guests will be able to place bets on a variety of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and hockey. The sportsbook kiosks will also feature in-play betting, allowing guests to place bets while the games are in progress.

Development plans for the new permanent sportsbook facility were first announced in January, as part of an extensive renovation to the Potowatomi Casino Hotel campus. Rock And Brews, a restaurant franchise owned by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of rock band KISS. A new high-limit gaming room, as well as a Starbucks franchise on the hotel side of things are also in the works.