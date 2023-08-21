Silver City InterNational Festival to Showcase Milwaukee's Diversity and Culture

× Expand Image via VIA Community Development Corporation SIlver City InterNational Festival

The 12th annual Silver City InterNational Festival is scheduled to captivate attendees on September 9 in the heart of the 8th Aldermanic District, between 33rd and 35th streets along National Ave.

The festival is a dynamic and multifaceted occasion, paying homage to the myriad of cultures that enrich the Silver City neighborhood. Milwaukee's bustling music, dance, food, and art scenes will be on full display during this prominent yearly gathering.

Guests are to immerse themselves in the distinctive customs and flavors that define the community's distinctiveness. The event is organized by the VIA Community Development Corporation (VIA CDC), in collaboration with the Silver City District and the Ethnic and Diverse Business Coalition.

Music fans can anticipate performances by Sindoolaa, Browns Crew, and representatives of non-profit True Skool, providing an assorted lineup that mirrors the vibrant essence of the neighborhood. The festival promises to serve as an eclectic lens into the neighborhood's rich tapestry of representation.

For more information, visit the VIA Community Development Corporation website.