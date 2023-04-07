Sugar Maple to Celebrate 15 Years with Quincañera Anniversary Party

Bay View’s Sugar Maple is set to celebrate their 15-year anniversary on April 15, turning back the clock with a nostalgic 2008-era Quincañera. The event will feature 15 limited-edition beers from 15 of Sugar Maple’s favorite local craft breweries, Troublemakers Cocina Mad Mexican Food Truck, music from the Mariachi Real Azteca Band, as well as DJ FreakishNerd. The party will begin at 3 p.m. (or 15:00, if you’re catching the theme here) and will include a menu of featured cocktails to celebrate the occasion. Guests are encouraged to dress in theme, whether in a favorite early aughts outfit or vintage Quincañera fashion.

Sugar Maple opened its doors on April 1, 2008, as an American craft beer bar, and has since expanded its menu offerings to include craft cocktails, mocktails, and a variety of other beverages sourced from predominantly local breweries and distilleries. With the addition of mixologists Harrison Browning and Xay Matabele in 2021, Sugar Maple has expanded its menu to offer handcrafted cocktails using local distilleries and house-made syrups, juices, and shrubs.

The 15 breweries that will feature their limited-release beers at the anniversary party were chosen for specific reasons, according to owner Adrienne Pierluissi. Lakefront Brewery is the only beer on the menu on opening day that has maintained its relevance in a constantly changing market with its My Turn series, which features rotating beers conceptualized by a different featured employee. YoungBlood was chosen because during the pandemic, they were one of the few breweries who continued to keg beer, as most breweries chose to can/bottle, or less fortunately, closed their doors permanently. Black Husky, Supermoon, Radix, Enlightened, Component, Vennture, and 1840 Brewing were able to share their beers with the conscientious consumer seeking out high-quality beers from local breweries who may not have had their beers tasted otherwise.

In addition to the 15 special beers, Sugar Maple will feature the bar’s other drafts for the throwback price of $5 a beer. Featured breweries and their beers at the anniversary party include 1840 Brewing Company’s La Contessa Table Beer, 18th Street Brewery’s Halfway To Thirty Birthday Cake Stout, Black Husky Brewing’s Weizenbock, Lakefront Brewery’s My Turn: Yovani Jamaican Lager on Tequila Chips and many more.

The Sugar Maple has become more than just a beer bar. Since 2015, its mission has evolved to showcase small craft breweries, as local as possible, and to give new, up-and-coming breweries and distilleries exposure to the public. They’ll move on to their next 15 years and counting with style.