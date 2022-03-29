Summerfest Announces 2022 Ground Stage Headliners

× Expand Courtesy of Summerfest

With the temperatures hovering just above the freezing mark in Milwaukee, the idea of warm summer nights, a busy festival crowd and some of the biggest names in music feels like a fever dream. On Tuesday morning, though, fans were able to rejoice (or grovel) as Summerfest announced their 2022 ground stage headliners. More than 100 names were revealed on this year’s lineup, with even more to come in the near future. Summerfest will once again take place over three Thursday through Saturday runs this year and going forward, from June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9 this year.

In addition to the ground stage lineup, we currently know eight of the nine headliners slated for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, with the Backstreet Boys announced as headliners along with the lineup, as well as the trio of Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan. Country acts Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett will be bookending the festival’s 2022 run. Pop superstars Justin Bieber and Halsey will play June 24 and July 2 respectively, while Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne were the most recent headlining show announced, slated for July 1. Rod Stewart with special guests Cheap Trick round out the known headliners, taking the amphitheater slot for July 7, opening the final weekend of festivities.

There is a lot of variety to this year’s Summerfest lineup already, and even more to come soon. Take a look at this year’s lineup below, and get excited for The Big Gig to return.