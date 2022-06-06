Talk About Changing the City (for the Better)

× Expand Photo: AlenaMozhjer - Getty Images View of Milwaukee downtown

Urban planning is too important to be left in the hands of profit-driven urban developers, and yet the alternative of top-down management by government bureaucracies has spawned its own sets of problems. How about a new urbanism based on the input of neighborhood residents, and the insights of artists and activists?

TRUE Skool Co-Executive Director Fidel Verdin and other local not-for-profit leaders, plus Milwaukee historian Michael Carriere, and Minneapolis sociologist David Schalliol, will discuss community-based programs that are changing the way that cities work.

Carriere and Schalliol recently coauthored a book for the University of Chicago Press, The City Creative: The Rise of Urban Placemaking in Contemporary America, focused on the“positive placemaking” that can occur when initiated by activists within the communities they serve. Carriere is associate professor of humanities and social science at MSOE and Schalliol is an associate sociology professor at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. For the Shepherd Express review of their book, visit shepherdexpress.com/culture/books/when-the-people-make-the-city-creative.

The panel is open to the public from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at Lion’s Tooth Books (2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.).