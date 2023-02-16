Taste & Toast Returns to Downtown Milwaukee

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Downtown Taste and Toast

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, is set to bring back its popular annual happy hour event, Taste & Toast, from February 27 to March 3. The event, which takes place in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, features specially priced small plates and appetizers, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan-friendly options. Patrons can also enjoy one-of-a-kind alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 18 different participating restaurants, bars, and lounges.

This year's lineup of participants includes Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, Cubanitas, DOC's Commerce Smokehouse, East Town Kitchen and Bar, Giggly Champagne & Wine Bar, The Knick, Lobby Lounge at Pfister Hotel, Lucky Clover Irish Pub, McGillycuddy's Bar & Grill, Oak Barrel Public House, Onesto, Red Rock Saloon, Smoke Shack, State Street Pizza Pub, Third Street Tavern, Turning Tables Tavern & Eatery, and Who's on Third.

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21's CEO, Beth Weirick, expressed her excitement about showcasing the city's diverse nightlife scene with the return of Taste & Toast. "Taste & Toast is a chance for friends, co-workers, and couples to enjoy each other's company alongside discounted bites and beverages at a variety of downtown hot spots” said Weirick.

In addition to the discounted food and drinks, there is a bonus incentive for participating in Taste & Toast this year. Two diners will each be awarded over $200 in dining gift certificates. To enter, patrons will need to complete a Taste & Toast survey about their experience, and at the conclusion of the event, two winners will be randomly drawn. Surveys must be completed by Monday, March 6.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

To make the event even more convenient, select parking lots operated by Interstate Parking will offer two-hour parking to Taste & Toast patrons for $5 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a promo code.

Taste & Toast is an excellent opportunity for patrons to enjoy the city's nightlife while indulging in delicious food and drinks at discounted prices. With such a diverse selection of participating venues, there is sure to be something for everyone.

For more information, as well as menu previews, visit the Taste & Toast website.