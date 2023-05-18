Third Space Presents Announces 2023 Lineup

Photo: Third Space Brewing
Third Space Brewing beer garden
In an effort to celebrate the harmonious blend of music and summer evenings, Third Space Brewing is pleased to announce the lineup for their weekly music series, set to take place every Thursday at their taproom and beer garden. Starting at 7 p.m., patrons will have the opportunity to witness captivating performances by 15 different musical artists throughout the summer.
To complement the fantastic tunes, Third Space Brewing is teaming up with Nadi Plates to offer a delectable selection of food. As an added treat, the brewery will feature a special drink menu designed to elevate the evening's ambiance. For just $5, guests can sip on refreshing 16 ounce tallboys of the brewery's renowned Happy Place brew, as well as an exclusive Watermelon Gose, crafted exclusively for the music series.
2023 Third Space Presents Lineup:
June 8: The Listening Party
June 15: As Oak
June 22: Tae & the Neighborly
June 29: Moonglow
July 6: Wire And Nail
July 13: Zach Pietrini
July 20: The Belle Weather
July 27: Horace Greene
August 3: Genesis Renji
August 10: Andii
August 24: Steph Lippert Project
August 31: The Keystones
September 9: Ben Mulwana
September 14: Hosts
For more information, visit Third Space Brewing's website.