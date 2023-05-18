Third Space Presents Announces 2023 Lineup

× Expand Photo: Third Space Brewing Third Space Brewing beer garden Third Space Brewing's beer garden

In an effort to celebrate the harmonious blend of music and summer evenings, Third Space Brewing is pleased to announce the lineup for their weekly music series, set to take place every Thursday at their taproom and beer garden. Starting at 7 p.m., patrons will have the opportunity to witness captivating performances by 15 different musical artists throughout the summer.

To complement the fantastic tunes, Third Space Brewing is teaming up with Nadi Plates to offer a delectable selection of food. As an added treat, the brewery will feature a special drink menu designed to elevate the evening's ambiance. For just $5, guests can sip on refreshing 16 ounce tallboys of the brewery's renowned Happy Place brew, as well as an exclusive Watermelon Gose, crafted exclusively for the music series.

2023 Third Space Presents Lineup:

June 8: The Listening Party

June 15: As Oak

June 22: Tae & the Neighborly

June 29: Moonglow

July 6: Wire And Nail

July 13: Zach Pietrini

July 20: The Belle Weather

July 27: Horace Greene

August 3: Genesis Renji

August 10: Andii

August 24: Steph Lippert Project

August 31: The Keystones

September 9: Ben Mulwana

September 14: Hosts

For more information, visit Third Space Brewing's website.